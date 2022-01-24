Clayton Echard Shuts Down Rumors About His Dating History

Clayton Echard set the record straight about his dating past.

”The Bachelor” star has seen negative comments and videos that have surfaced about his past, and he issued a reminder that he never claimed to be St. Clayton.

In a preview trailer for this season of “The Bachelor,” Echard revealed that he was “intimate” with at least two of his contestants, and fell in love with three, according to Entertainment Tonight. But in addition to his recent past, stories from years ago have surfaced online, and they paint a picture of a “player.”

“As far as addressing what I’ve seen online, yeah, I’ve seen a lot of these TikToks that have come up as of lately regarding my past, you know, or the relationships that I had in the past,” Echard told Us Weekly. “Listen, here’s the thing, I never claimed to be some saint, per se, or celibate for the last six years of my single life. Like, I was single and I enjoyed that singleness. There was a period of my life where, yeah, I wasn’t looking for anything serious, and I was just having fun and enjoying that aspect of [dating].”

Echard reiterated that he “dated and had my fun,” but by the time he turned 28 he knew he had to make a change in his lifestyle and stop the casual hookups.

Clayton Echards Revealed that a Viral TikTok About Him Was Not True

Earlier this year, Echard was called out by women on TikTok for his alleged past hookups and reputation, according to a video posted by blogger Dave Neal.

But Echard called the stories “absolutely ridiculous,” and claimed that some things that have been said about him are “not factual.” He pointed to one now-deleted TikTok video in which a user claimed he caught Echard with his girlfriend.

“The guy said, ‘I walked in on him with my girlfriend,’ and like, I don’t even know who this guy is,” Echard revealed to Us. “Or someone said, like, ‘I dated him for five years.’ I was like, ‘How can you say you dated me for five years, like, where is the evidence?’ … I just want people to know, like, I didn’t claim to be this guy who just didn’t date around or was just in a hole for the last five [or] six years. I went and had my fun.”

Clayton Echard Said His Mental Health Has Been Affected By the Attacks on His Character

Echard has been vocal about the fact that his journey as “The Bachelor” has not been easy. He told People that after the first episode of his season of the ABC dating show aired, “the floodgates” opened and he “started to get overwhelmed.”

“I have definitely fallen victim to reading everything,” he admitted. “I see people that are coming after me and my character.”

He added that the online hate has taken a toll on his mental health. “You think it’s just one comment… understand that I’m not just reading that one comment, I’m reading your comment, the 10,000 other comments and they all pile on and it can be a lot,” the “Bachelor” star revealed.

READ NEXT: Hannah Brown Hints ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Knew Colton Underwood Was Gay