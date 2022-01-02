Clayton Echard Opens Up About the Gross Things He Has Eaten

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” is set to kick off on Monday, January 3, 2022, and he’s been on a bit of a media tour ahead of the premiere.

While many fans maintain that they know very little about Clayton since he didn’t have much air time on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” he’s been sharing bits and pieces about himself in an effort to change that.

Fans got some one-on-one time with Clayton on the “After the Final Rose” special that aired after Michelle’s “Bachelorette” finale, but the interview that he did with host Kaitlyn Bristowe was a bit odd; she had him read some mean tweets about himself — and fans weren’t happy with producers for putting that segment on the show.

Clayton has also upped his social media presence, and has been fairly active on Instagram. Not only has he shared updates about his personal life, but he’s also charmed his followers with a freestyle rap. And, let’s face it, he’s not that bad.

But there’s a lot more to “Claydoe” than meets the eye.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Recently Shared That He Once At Dog Poop

Yes, you read that right. The new “Bachelor” has eaten some pretty interesting (read gross) things in his life, and he’s sharing the experience. Us Weekly asked Clayton to complete a “25 things you don’t know about me” quiz, of sorts, and some of his answers will make you say “ew.”

Clayton had some pretty normal things included in his list. For example, he went to an ‘NSYNC concert when he was younger and cried because he was the only boy there. Also, his mom is a teacher, which you may remember from Michelle’s season (she is also a teacher so the two bonded over that connection).

Fast forward to the good part… Clayton admitted that he once at dog poop (yeah, we thought that was a typo for “food,” too). “I once ate a piece of dog poop because I thought it was chocolate. I was 6,” the reality star told the outlet. In case you were wondering, he confirmed “it was obviously disgusting.”

Something else that Clayton ate? A quarter.

“I once swallowed a quarter trying to clean it for my collection, so now I’m worth at least 25 cents,” Clayton said, making a bit of a dad joke.

Does Clayton Eat Anything Normal?

Believe it or not, Clayton’s diet doesn’t only consist of dog poop and coins. He told Us Weekly that he’s obsessed with Chipotle — though he didn’t reveal his go-to order. Although he admitted that he can eat at the fast casual spot every single day, he’s also in great shape and totally watches what he puts in his body.

Back in March 2019, he took to Instagram to share his typical diet.

“Everything I eat in a week is pictured here. I meal prep homemade chipotle bowls for lunch and dinner and eat egg sandwiches with a protein bar, banana, and protein shake for breakfast. All of this for under $100…mind you, I eat 6000 calories a day. Eating healthy isn’t expensive, it just requires time and preparation. However, when you factor in that diet, along with adequate sleep, accounts for roughly 70% of the ‘fitness equation’ (working out being the other 30%), it is time well spent,” he captioned the pic.

He also told Us Weekly that he makes homemade Chipotle bowls for breakfast — which has to be healthier — and better tasting — than dog poop.

