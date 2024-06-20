‘Bachelor’ Lead Left ‘Emotionally Exhausted’ After Scandal

A former lead from “The Bachelor” shared how felt after a big courtroom win. Season 29 “Bachelor” star Clayton Echard has spent the past year navigating a complicated situation with an alleged pregnancy. After numerous hearings, allegations, and court filings, the judge has issued her ruling.

People noted that Echard alleged the woman involved, who claimed she was pregnant with his twins and miscarried them, lied. He alleged she “has fabricated her pregnancy, a condition which cannot have resulted from the parties’ interactions.”

On June 18, the judge who oversaw the most recent court hearing issued a ruling. “The Bachelor” star took to social media to share his feelings regarding the ruling shortly after its release.

He noted the experience had been “emotionally exhausting.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Echard Shared Good News About His Court Situation

In his June 18 Instagram post, Echard wrote, “Justice is served!!” He explained, “This morning, the court filed a ruling in our favor to award us legal fees, on the basis that Laura Michelle Owens fabricated an entire pregnancy claim.”

As Echard shared details in a video uploaded to his Instagram page, he almost giddily expressed, “Today is a very, very, good day, because I woke up to read a very thoughtful opinion from the court and justice is finally being served.”

In his caption, Echard added, “The court also has referred her to the county attorney for criminal protection.”

He noted, “My hope is that she is able to turn over a new leaf and begin to make positive changes in her life. It is never too late to do so.”

Echard told People, “At the end of the day, I don’t want her to do this ever again to anybody else… I think she’s shown no signs of stopping.” He noted he felt, “accountability needed to be had.”

People noted that per the court documents for the case, from Maricopa County, Arizona, Judge Julia Ann Mata declared Owens “knowingly presented a false claim, knowingly violated a court order compelling disclosure or discovery.”

Mata also noted that Owens “acted unreasonably when she initiated litigation without basis or merit. Without an authentic ultrasound, sonogram, physical examination…the Court finds the underlying Petition premature at best.”

In addition, the judge “determined that Laura Owens has a pattern of similar, if not identical behavior, and court involvement.”

“The Bachelor” told People he was “kind of in disbelief” to see Mata’s ruling.

Echard Received Plenty of Bachelor Nation Support

Bachelor Nation took to the comments section of Echard’s Instagram post to share their joy over the positive court news.

“I’m so incredibly happy for you! Justice is most definitely served…You are absolutely a kind soul and so much stronger through all of this,” one Instagram user commented.

“Such good news!! Been following your journey on this and I’m so happy you received the justice you deserve…the exhaustion it must [have taken] on your part may mean much from a stranger who saw you on the bachelor but your journey has been heart warming to watch,” added another.

“You are an incredible human being with such a great heart,” read someone else’s note.

Several franchise veterans comment on Echard’s post, too.

“Congrats man! You handled all of this better than most would Justice,” wrote former “Bachelorette” star Blake Horstmann.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Michael Allio added, “LETS GO!!!! Can’t imagine how mentally exhausting this was for you!”

“This warms my heart proud of your resilience through this,” wrote Brandon Jones.

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” star, Kira Mengistu, commented “Amazing,” with a couple of emoji. In addition, both “Bachelorette” veteran Clay Harbor and “Bachelor” Nick Viall used positive emoji to show their support.