Fans Think Clayton Echard’s Instagram Post Is a Clue About the ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Clayton Echard is nearly three weeks in on his television journey to find love. Following the first two weeks of the show, there still aren’t any definitive spoilers about what happens on this season’s finale, and fans are starting to wonder if Echard ends up alone in the end.

Echard has said that he found love on “The Bachelor,” but without knowing how things shake out for him, it’s unclear if he actually found his person, or simply fell in love in the process of trying.

“I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well,” he said on the December 1, 2021, episode of “Good Morning America.”

Warning: Spoilers about Echard’s final three women are below. Stop reading here if you do not wish to read spoilers.

According to Reality Steve, the four women who get Hometown Dates are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey. Following Hometowns, Echard says goodbye to Russell. From there, however, it’s unclear what happens.

Thanks to the preview supplied by ABC, fans know that Echard tells his top three women that he was intimate with each of them. But what happens next? Is Echard engaged? Is he single? Did he leave broken hearted? The answers to those questions are still a mystery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Wondering if Echard Hinted That He’s With Somebody in His Latest Instagram Post

On January 17, 2022, Echard took to Instagram to share a photo of himself leaning on a bed. “Self timer mode?” he captioned the photo, suggesting that he may have set the phone up to snap the photo on a timer.

However, fans were quick to point out that it looks like the photo was taken by someone who was in the bed, and some even suggested that there was a leg under the white comforter.

“I mean that looks like a leg under the blanket to me,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

“I feel like that’s clearly a leg between where his hands are placed. Very cheeky, Clayto. Love that he seems to be approaching this whole ‘journey’ with humor and positivity,” added another.

“Nah someone definitely took that photo,” a third person wrote.

“The angle of the photo is really from someone who’s sitting on the bed. Unless Clayton took this from his bed frame, and zoomed the photo in before posting it, which is a little complicated,” a fourth comment read.

1 of the Women From Echard’s Season Commented on the Photo

One of the women from Echard’s season — who was eliminated already — commented on the pic, clearly making a joke.

“Hey, I deserve photo credit,” physician Kira Mengistu commented on the pic, adding the angry face emoji. Echard responded to the comment with a couple of emoji on his own, including the crying-with-laughter emoji. Of course, if Echard somehow ended up with Mengistu, her contract would have more than likely kept her from making such a comment on Echard’s pic.

As far as when the photo was actually taken and who actually took it, well, fans are still working hard to try to figure it out.

