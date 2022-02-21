Fans Don’t Think Clayton Echard & Rumored ‘Bachelor’ Winner Will Last

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

All eyes are on Clayton Echard as he continues his quest to find love.

Reality Steve has confirmed that Clayton ends up with Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, and Rachel as his final three, but hasn’t narrowed things down from there. Although the current season of “The Bachelor” has yet to be officially spoiled, many fans believe that he ends up choosing Rachel Recchia on the finale.

Since many are convinced that Clayton and Rachel have a strong connection and will end up together, some are already thinking about what will happen after the show finishes airing. Will Clayton and his fiance — presuming he proposes — end up getting married? Will things work out for him? Well, if he does choose Rachel, several fans have pretty strong doubts about the future of their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Fans on Reddit Don’t Think Clayton & Rachel Will Last

The odds are certainly against “Bachelor” couples, as only a handful have made it to the altar over the years. And while Clayton hasn’t even gone public with his season pick yet, many fans are already predicting a not-so-great future.

On February 18, 2022, a Reddit thread about Clayton and Rachel was started. The OP (original poster) asked other Redditors if they thought that Clayton and Rachel, presuming he picks her, will end up working out in the future. The responses were overwhelmingly one sided.

“I don’t really give Clayton good odds with anyone long term. Because I feel like he is trying to settle down solely because he FEELS like he is supposed to, but not because he actually wants to. And lifelong commitment isn’t something you can force,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Absolutely not a chance. I give it six months,” added another.

“Unfortunately I don’t think so. It’s gonna be a messy end to his season and will make for a hard recovery. I’d love to be wrong though,” a third person wrote.

“I feel like they will stay together for a while you know, a honeymoon phase. But when the honeymoon phase ends, they’ll go their seperate [sic] ways,” a forth comment read.

Many Redditors Are Hopeful for a Different Outcome This Season

Despite most Redditors seeming to agree that Clayton and Rachel won’t have staying power post-show, several seem to want to see another “Bachelor” success story. Over the years, the odds of these reality television show couples staying together lessens, but there have been a few — Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, for example — that have defied those odds.

And while a lot of people watch “The Bachelor” for sheer entertainment purposes, others truly want the couples to work out. This is no different for some fans of Clayton’s season, many of whom would like to see another happy ending come out of the franchise.

“I think it’s hard to predict until ATFR, but I’m rooting for them,” one Redditor commented.

“I am divided because the bachelor couples never make it but if Matt James and Rachel can after that disaster, then maybe Clayton and his Rachel have a chance,” a second person wrote.

“I have a feeling that they will [stay together]. They seem compatible, Rachel seems forgiving and Clayton seems supportive of her career and really genuinely willing to make it work,” a third comment read.

