Reality Steve Addresses Negative Rumors About ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

Clayton Echard has been getting negative feedback since fans found out that he was going to be the next “Bachelor.”

The reality star, who made his television debut on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” has taken quite a bit of heat over the past couple of months. In fact, during his time on the “After the Final Rose” special on December 21, 2021, Kaitlyn Bristowe actually had him read some not-so-nice tweets about himself live on air.

Since the show premiered on January 3, 2022, the negativity surrounding Clayton has continued, and in some ways, it has gotten worse. There have been some rumors about him that have the potential to damage his reputation and spoiler king Reality Steve has weighed in on two of the biggest ones.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Have Been Rumors That Clayton Is Promiscuous

One rumor floating around is that Clayton has been a bit of a ladies man. He addressed the rumor during the Tuesday, January 18, 2022, episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.

“As far as addressing what I’ve seen online, yeah, I’ve seen a lot of these TikToks that have come up as of lately regarding my past, you know, or the relationships that I had in the past,” he said.

“Listen, here’s the thing, I never claimed to be some saint, per se, or celibate for the last six years of my single life. Like, I was single and I enjoyed that singleness. There was a period of my life where, yeah, I wasn’t looking for anything serious, and I was just having fun and enjoying that aspect of [dating]. … It is what it is,” he added.

There was one TikTok in particular in which a guy said he walked in on Clayton having sex with the guy’s “then girlfriend.”

“And now he’s on ‘The Bachelor.’ On live TV. Small world,” the TikTok user said.

In his January 26, 2022, blog, Reality Steve confirmed that the story was “completely false,” evidently made up by the TikTok user.

Clayton Has Also Been Accused of Leaving a Girl to Go on ‘The Bachelorette’

In addition to the above rumor, there was also some chatter that Clayton was dating someone before he was cast on “The Bachelorette,” and that he “ghosted” the woman in order to try his luck with Michelle Young.

“I haven’t seen any evidence of [this],” Reality Steve wrote in his blog.

Some fans seem to be coming around a bit, perhaps willing to give Clayton a fair shot. In fact, a Reddit thread praising Clayton was started on the platform, and several people weighed in on their feelings of Clayton — and the season thus far.

“Clayton, if you’re reading this. You’re a great bachelor, and I’m absolutely loving your season! Don’t listen to the hate,” one person wrote.

“I have been pleasantly surprised at how much I am enjoying Clayton. At this point, I can see why he was chosen for ‘The Bachelor,'” added another.

“He’s won me over. He seems authentic and doesn’t tune out when the girls talk. I’d like to see him find love,” a third comment read.

“Clayton wasn’t my first, second, or 10th choice for bachelor. But I will say he seems like a decent dude. He kind of reminds me of Chris Soules still living on his farm. He doesn’t seem to be wanting fame, I don’t see him moving to LA and becoming a model/actor/influencer. I think he does genuinely want love,” a fourth person wrote.

