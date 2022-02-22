Clayton Echard Finale Spoilers Claim He Is not With ‘Bachelor’ Frontrunner

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” has not yet been spoiled — and there’s good reason for it. Despite some fans getting frustrated with the lack of spoilers, the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, revealed that the season didn’t actually end with an engagement.

“This season’s finale of #TheBachelorABC is totally spoiler-proof. No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over,” Fleiss tweeted on Monday, February 21, 2022. He called it a “major historic announcement.”

From the sounds of it, fans won’t actually find out what happens with Clayton until the “After the Final Rose” special, which is set to air live after the finale, sometime in mid-March.

While the internet has pretty much decided that Clayton ended up choosing Rachel Recchia in the end, Reality Steve shed some light on the situation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Did Not Get Engaged on the Finale in Iceland & it’s Possible There Wasn’t a Final Rose Ceremony

Without providing too much clarity, Steve revealed that Clayton’s season did not end in an engagement, and he feels fairly confident in that.

In his blog posted on February 22, 2022, Steve shared a few things that he’s heard about how things end for Clayton. The main thing is that he was told that Clayton and Rachel are not together.

“By saying I was told he was not with Rachel, I’m not saying that means he’s either with Susie or Gabby. I wasn’t told anything on either of them. I’m just reporting what I was told about Rachel and that’s that he’s not with her. You might ask, ‘Does that mean he’s not with her now, or wasn’t with her at the end?’ Again, I don’t have an answer to what that means. Was just told he’s not with Rachel,” Steve emphasized.

“I don’t know about whether or not a final rose ceremony even happened, who the final 2 were, did Susie leave at final 3 – not told anything about those things. I know, it’s a little confusing, which I knew it would be because that leaves quite a few options open. He’s single, he’s in love but has to convince someone he’s not in love with the other two, etc,” he added.

Clayton Likely Did Not Have Any ‘Happy Couple Visits’ After His Season Ended

Interestingly, Reality Steve also revealed that he has been told that Clayton didn’t have any “happy couple visits” after the finale taped. This suggests that Clayton has not had any one-on-one face time with any of the final three women — Gabby Windey, Susie Evans, or Rachel.

“With no finality in Iceland, and with a non-traditional ending, that doesn’t mean that Rachel might not be in the picture come ATFR. Or Susie. Or Gabby. All I was told was alluding to that he didn’t pick Rachel in Iceland. Or leave with her in Iceland. Or anything like that,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog.

Fans have been keeping an eye on the social media accounts of the final three women — and on Clayton — trying to piece together potential clues, but, according to Reality Steve, nothing has really happened since filming wrapped.

It’s unknown if Clayton has had contact with any of the women — via phone or what have you — but Reality Steve did confirm that the “Bachelor” star is single — not engaged — and will more than likely have an intense “After the Final Rose.”

