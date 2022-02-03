Clayton Echard’s Bizarre BBQ Date Explained

Clayton Echard and his date crashed a cookout on the most recent episode of ‘The Bachelor,” but there was a lot more to the impromptu gathering than it seemed.

During a one-on-one horseback riding date with Rachel Recchia, ABC’s leading man happened upon a picnic at a Houston park and told his date they should join the random family.

“We don’t know this family, but we’re going to get to know them together,” Echard said in a confessional. “This is something a little out of the norm to crash the party.”

“The Bachelor” star was then shown grilling ribs, sausages, and making coleslaw with the strangers before joining them at a picnic table to spill about his relationship goals with Rachel.

Clayton Echard’s BBQ Date Was Strategically Staged

It’s no surprise that Clayton and his date didn’t just stumble upon a random family picnic. According to Houston CultureMap, the BBQ family was actually the three owners of a popular suburban Houston establishment called Blood Bros. BBQ

The business partners apparently hauled a ton of food to the shooting location and filmed with “Bachelor” producers for four hours—and even threw back a couple of shots of whiskey with the ABC star and his date off-camera.

“He’s like a big goofball,” owner Robin Wong told the outlet Clayton. “Rachel was really nice… [We told them] If you’re with us, you’ve got to do like we do and have a couple shots of Jameson.”

But Robin Wong also admitted that he was disappointed that the Blood Bros. BBQ logo on his hat was blurred out during the ABC broadcast– and so were fans.

Fans Slammed ABC for Not Acknowledging That it Wasn’t Just a Random Family Cookout & for Not Crediting the Small Business

On Twitter, Blood Bros. BBQ cordially teased the appearance, writing, “We had a blast sharing BBQ with Clayton & Rachel during their date. There were definitely sparks there. We can’t wait to see where they end up!”

But fans weren’t as forgiving. In a Reddit thread, some noted that by posting the tweet the business was “being gracious,” but noted that the snub by ABC was “super f***ed up.“

“That part of the date would have made way more sense had we known these guys were known for bbq and not some random family that producers found,” one Redditor wrote.

“I’d have rather had them just announce the business and that it was some kind of backyard-style picnic by the restaurant than the pretending that they stumbled in on some random people,” another wrote.

“Right? Such a bizarre way to treat a small business,” a third agreed. “Obviously it’s crappy when small businesses are struggling in a pandemic, but also just bizarre to give them zero recognition.“

“This was a very clear slight of a small POC business and the message there is absolutely clear that this show has never and will never give a f***,” another wrote.

Others pointed out that at the very least, the BBQ business could have been tagged by ABC in a social media post.

“The way these dates are introduced, you’d think toddlers are watching the show,” another commenter cracked. “Like….did production think we’d believe they really rode horses to some strange family’s bbq and be allowed to crash it?? Lol it’s SO WEIRD.

