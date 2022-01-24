Clayton Echard’s Reaction to ‘Bachelor’ Frontrunner Has Fans Confused

Fans of “The Bachelor” will continue along on Clayton Echard‘s quest to find love when the show resumes on January 24, 2022, after missing one week due to an NFL playoff game.

Heading in to week four, Clayton is already starting to form connections with some of the girls, but fans aren’t exactly sure how things will shake out for the reality star, since finale spoilers have yet to be revealed.

On December 16, 2022, before Clayton’s season even began filming, Reality Steve shared episode-by-episode spoilers on his blog, giving fans an idea of how the season will end, though it’s still unclear who, exactly, Clayton ends up giving his final rose to.

Warning: “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Do Think Clayton Gets Engaged on the Finale

The consensus amongst fans is that Clayton does end up getting engaged on the finale, mainly because of an interview he did after filming wrapped. “I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well,” he said during an interview on “Good Morning America.”

According to Reality Steve, Clayton takes Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey on Hometown Dates, and eliminates Serene before the Overnight Dates.

However, there is one frontrunner that fans seem confused about, and that’s Susie.

Fans Thought Clayton’s Reaction to Susie’s Name During an Interview With Jimmy Kimmel Was a Hint





Clayton sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for a chat about the season back on January 11, 2022. As goes for each lead every season, the talk show host revealed his wife’s predictions for the top four ladies.

This season, Molly McNearney chose Susie Evans, Teddi Wright, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey. However, when Kimmel said Susie’s name, Clayton’s reaction may have been a hint that he didn’t end up with her. At least, that’s how some fans feel.

Kimmel revealed that his wife’s top pick for Clayton is Susie. While he managed to keep a straight face, simply nodding with a small smile throughout the process, he pointed to Susie’s picture and asked, “that’s her top pick?” This was enough for some fans to write Susie out of the running.

“It’s becoming more and more obvious to me that Susie doesn’t win based off Clayton’s reactions,” one Redditor said, kicking off a thread on the topic.

“Lol, Susie isn’t F1. No way. I think it’s Rachel. I’m kinda loving Gabby as the underdog tho. I think I like her because she’s acting like I imagine I would if I were on TV,” someone commented.

“Maybe Clayton goes after susie (kinda of a chasing the rabbit situation), then he realizes Rachel is the one for him but she can’t forgive him for chasing Susie or they are trying to work things out now?” someone else suggested.

And then, there are people who think that Clayton’s reaction to the prediction suggested that he did choose Susie.

“I thought it was Susie based on his reaction,” one Redditor said.

“I feel like I’m the only one who thinks Susie might still be F1. Maybe he’s just schooling his expressions/reactions so as to throw people off or not give it away?” another added.

