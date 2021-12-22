When Does Clayton Echard’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Start?

With Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” coming to a close, it is now Clayton Echard’s turn to hand out roses. The two-hour season 26 premiere of “The Bachelor” will air on January 3, 2022, from 8 – 10 p.m. Eastern time.

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off!” according to ABC’s press release. “For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on ‘The Bachelor.’”





Bachelor Nation got a first look at his season following the “The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” special on December 6, 2021. This season will feature a new host: former Bachelor, Jesse Palmer.

Echard Is a Former Football Player Turned Medical Sales Representative

Echard is a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Columbia, Missouri. According to an ABC press release, his fellow contestants on Young’s season nicknamed him “Claynos.”

“He’s a throwback romantic who’s not afraid to put himself out there for love,” the announcement continued. “Clayton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science from the University of Missouri, where he also minored in business and Spanish. He currently works in medical sales but is embarking on his MBA with the intention of starting his own business.”

Much like Palmer, Echard is a former football player. He was a walk-on to his university’s team and “quickly became a scholarship player.” He briefly played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks.

“Back home in Missouri, Clayton enjoys spending time at his family home on Lake St. Louis,” ABC wrote. “You can often find him there tubing out on the boat, fishing off the dock or getting competitive over some cornhole with his friends, his two younger brothers and his mom and dad.”

The new leading man looks to his parents as an example, as they have been married for 29 years.

ABC Scrapped Plans for Back-to-Back Seasons of ‘The Bachelor’

Earlier this week, started hearing rumblings of men being cast for next Bachelorette to film in its normal time period, mid-March. March 20th to be exact judging by the application currently being sent out pic.twitter.com/Pwv3Gj3pRS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 3, 2021

In October, Reality Steve reported ABC had plans for back-to-back seasons of “The Bachelor,” with rumors Michael Allio from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” could lead the second season.

Reality Steve tweeted at the time, “There will be another Bachelor season that airs after Clayton’s season. Starts filming mid to end of February. Will air, most likely, in the Bachelorette spot which is May-July. Hearing this could be the new norm moving forward.”

However, it looks like ABC scrapped those plans in favor of “The Bachelorette” returning for its typical timeslot.

“(FILMING UPDATE): For whatever reason, this has been shelved,” Reality Steve tweeted on December 3, 2021. “Women who were being cast were told last week that production on that was being pushed back. They were def set to do it as evidenced by the pics. Bachelor season was set to film end of February 2022. HOWEVER…”

He continued, “Earlier this week, started hearing rumblings of men being cast for next Bachelorette to film in its normal time period, mid-March. March 20th to be exact judging by the application currently being sent out.”

