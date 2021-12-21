‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Premiere Spoilers: What Happens on Clayton Echard’s Night 1?

The 26th season of “The Bachelor” is set to premiere on January 3, 2021 on ABC, but several spoilers from the first episode have already been leaked.

The new season of the ABC dating show will star former NFL player Clayton Echard, who was handpicked by producers early on when he appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” per Us Weekly. In the aftermath of longtime host Chris Harrison’s exit from the rose-filled reality franchise, the show’s new host will be former “Bachelor” star, Jesse Palmer.

Filming began in Clayton’s hometown of Eureka, Missouri, earlier this year, then the action moved back to the iconic “Bachelor” mansion in Southern California for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to a tweet from spoiler sleuth Reality Steve, Clayton met his 30 women for the first time on September 29, 2021, when the limos arrived at the famous Bachelor abode.

And the new leading man fell in love – more than once. In a newly released “Bachelor” trailer, Clayton revealed that he fell in love with three women on his season, and confessed that he was “intimate” with at least two of them.

“The Bachelor” star told “Good Morning America” that the experience didn’t “feel real at times.”

“I was so incredibly honored and humbled to have had the experience, learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey,” Clayton said.”I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought.”

Clayton’s First Impression Rose Went To…

(SPOILER): While I did not know who got Michelle’s first impression rose until that group pic, I do know who got Clayton’s. Teddi Wright received Clayton’s first impression rose. pic.twitter.com/h1Ur8Rmcke — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 18, 2021

One of the biggest moments on “The Bachelor” premiere is when the first impression rose is handed out. The recipient is someone who catches the lead’s eye off the bat and outshines the competition upon the first meeting. According to spoilers shared by Reality Steve, contestant Teddi Wright received the coveted flower on Night 1.

Screenrant noted that Teddi is a registered nurse from Redlands, California. Based on past history on the ABC dating show, the first impression rose winner often makes it far in the competition.

But — future spoiler alert! – in a subsequent update shared on October 22, Reality Steve noted, “Through 5 episodes, Teddi Wright (the first impression rose recipient), has yet to receive a 1-on-1 date.”

Clayton Sent Home 8 Women Within Hours Of Meeting Them

It wouldn’t be “The Bachelor” if the limo night cocktail party didn’t include plenty of drama. According to a spoiler from Reality Steve, one contestant drank too much at the opening night cocktail party and was sent home before ever getting a date with Clayton.

“We’ve got a drunk girl this season. It does not end well for her,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Claire Heilig – Night 1. She’s sent home before the first rose ceremony.”

The spoiler blogger also confirmed the names of all of the women eliminated on the premiere episode

“Here’s the 8 women who were eliminated night 1 on Clayton’s season,” he wrote. “Claire Heilig Daria Rose Hailey Malles Ivana Noble Jane Paik Lindsay Rae Dobbs Samantha Jeffries Rianna Hockaday.”

