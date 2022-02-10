‘Bachelor’ Contestant Says Clayton Echard Lied About Shanae Ankney

Fans of “The Bachelor” have been given a heavy dose of Shanae Ankney this season. The contestant on Clayton Echard’s edition of the ABC dating show has dominated season 26 with her mean girl antics and shady tactics to get time with “The Bachelor” star.

Earlier this season, Shanae accused contestant Elizabeth Corrigan of brutally bullying her, then later boasted that Clayton “believed” her story. She also made light of Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis.

But all the while, Clayton appeared clueless and continued to give Shanae safety roses. After Echard watched the bullying episodes back, he shared his reaction on social media.

“Oh boy…what I was being told then and what I’m seeing now is like watching two different movies,” he tweeted.

“We tried to tell you,” replied “Bachelor” contestant Sierra Jackson

Clayton Echard Apologized to Elizabeth Corrigan

Clayton eliminated Elizabeth Corrigan from his harem early, but after viewing the episode and seeing firsthand how Shanae treated her, he issued an apology on social media.

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through,” Clayton wrote. “I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place, but at the time I thought it was, solely, petty drama. I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known.”

Clayton added that watching the show back had not been “fun” for him.

“I’m seeing all the damage that I caused,” he wrote. “I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions.”

Lyndsey Windham Said Clayton Echard Knew What was Going On

To add more fuel to the fire, another contestant, Lyndsey Windham, alleged that Clayton knew more about the Shanae situation than he is letting on. In a TikTok video, Lyndsey capped off her elimination from the show by claiming that Clayton lied about being clueless about Shanae.

“There’s one thing I wanted to address before I give my final goodbye,” Elizabeth said in her video. “And that is this: Clayton’s apology to Elizabeth that he posted on his Instagram Stories a couple weeks ago. As you can see, he said that if he would have known what was going on, he would have sent Shanae home immediately. However, lemme take you back to this night.”

She then went on to explain what happened after the “Baywatch”-themed group date.

“After the Baywatch date, Clayton chose to spend our time asking me about the drama in the house and why Shanae felt so bullied in the mansion,” Lyndsey revealed. “And I explained to him, word for word, that I would never want anyone to feel bullied. However, when someone is mocking and making fun of someone’s mental disabilities, that’s crossing the line, and I don’t want to surround myself with people like that, so I’m not gonna go out of my way to be their best friend.”

She then addressed Clayton directly with: “At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason and no hard feelings, however, you knew and you kept her.”

Clayton has admitted that Shanae has hurt his reputation. In a now-deleted tweet, via Us Weekly, he responded to a Twitter user who wrote. “It’s honestly scary how manipulative Shanae is like is she secretly a serial killer,”

“Lock her up! She’s killed all my credibility already,” Clayton tweeted back.

“The Bachelor” star also used social media to promise that he will explain everything once he reunites with the ladies from his season on the “Women Tell All” special.

“I’m looking forward to having an open and honest discussion at the WTA with what all happened,” Clayton tweeted. “It’s important to hold people accountable, including myself.”

