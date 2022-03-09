‘Bachelor’ Fans Trash Clayton Echard After Overnight Dates

Clayton Echard is receiving backlash from fans of “The Bachelor.”

ABC’s leading man found himself in a thorny situation when he fell in love with three of his women and slept with two while on his Fantasy Suite dates.

While some of that scenario was spoiled before the season even started, what fans didn’t know ahead of time was how the former NFL player treated a brokenhearted bridal contender’s concerns about his intimacy with her rivals.

Here’s what went down:

Clayton Echard Turned Cold Toward One Contestant





Clayton Sends Susie Home | The Bachelor

On the March 8 episode of the ABC dating show, Clayton was in Iceland for his overnight dates, where he revealed that he fell in love with Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans. After separate romantic dates with the first two women during which he professed that he was in love with each of them, Clayton was “intimate” with both Rachel and Gabby.

But when it came to Susie, Clayton admitted his love for her was “on another level.” By the time he got to that date, however, Susie had already witnessed Gabby’s bedhead after she returned from her overnight with “The Bachelor” star.

Once on her own date, Susie started questioning Clayton about his connections with the other two women, and he admitted he had feelings for them — and even slept with them — but that he was “the most in love” with her.

Susie then announced that if he slept with the other women, that would be a dealbreaker for her. She admitted she should have had a conversation with him about what sex meant to her earlier, but Clayton became agitated and said she had now “invalidated” everything they had together.

“If you had this big old reservation, this huge deal breaker why would you not bring this up until right now,” Clayton asked her, before placing blame on her.

“I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore,” the “Bachelor” star added. “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about this. I think it’s BS.”

Clayton apologized for yelling at Susie, but his “love” for her quickly turned to past tense.

“I really did love you,” he said. “Anything you say to me at this point doesn’t matter to me anymore, so I’m going to walk you out.”

After Susie was whisked off in the exit SUV, a distraught Clayton was seen telling a producer he was “done” with it all.

Bachelor Fans Freaked Out Over ‘The Worst Bachelor’ Ever

On social media, fans couldn’t believe how Clayton treated Susie and how quickly he dismissed her and blamed her for ruining their relationship.

“Omg he turned the whole thing around on her! Omg! “ one Instagram commenter wrote.

“Seriously big red flag blaming her for having feelings. Wow,” another added.

“He’s manipulating and gaslighting her. This is sick,” a third commenter wrote.

“Gaslighting 101 ! Worst Bachelor ever!” another agreed.

“Scary that that’s how Clayton talks to the women he ‘loves.’ You dodged a bullet Susie,” wrote a Twitter user.

Clayton and Susie have not yet publicly commented on the ugly scene, but many fans are now petitioning for the 28-year-old wedding videographer to be the next “Bachelorette.”

