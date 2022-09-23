‘Bachelor’ Couple Announces Split After ‘Significant Amount of Pain’

It has been an intense week for fans of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” given the rocky finale everybody watched with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Tuesday night. On Friday afternoon, another franchise couple announced their split, and this one will definitely have people talking. Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have ended their relationship.

Evans & Echard Shared a Statement on Instagram

The Instagram post that Evans and Echard shared late Friday afternoon included a sweet photo of them together and a lengthy statement. “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement began. They noted it was a “painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

Some fans of “The Bachelor” speculated this might be coming after a major decision Echard and Evans recently revealed. About a month ago, the couple shared they were moving, but they were not moving to the same place together. Echard was going to Scottsdale, Arizona, while Evans was moving to Los Angeles, California. They insisted they were still together and would visit one another often. However, a fair number of “Bachelor” fans worried this was the beginning of the end of their romance.

“We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision,” the couple added in their breakup statement. They detailed, “Although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain.” Echard and Evans noted they knew there would be struggles, but “we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple.”

The Couple Shared They Maintain Love & Respect for One Another

The pair’s statement also noted they “stand in support of each other” as they “hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing.” The Instagram statement quickly garnered a great deal of support from “Bachelor Nation.” Fellow franchise personalities such as Kelley Flanagan, Nick Viall, Katie Thurston, and Kaitlyn Bristowe all left supportive comments within minutes of the statement being posted. “The Bachelor” fans stepped up to lend their support to Echard and Evans too.

“Sorry to hear this news, but I have no doubt you both will heal and move forward with dignity and grace,” one fan shared.

“Aw I feel like you guys were so perfect together. Well hope you both find what you’re looking for in the future!” added another fan.

“Two very mature people. Wishing you both the best of luck,” someone else wrote.

“Although I’m saddened your romantic relationship is ending I’m happy you both are doing what is best for yourselves and in such a respectful way,” commented a supporter. “You BOTH are such lovely, kind, genuine people and I will continue to support you both in your future endeavors.”

There were a handful of comments from “Bachelor” fans admitting the breakup news did not shock them. However, the overwhelming majority of the early responses on Instagram were supportive of Echard and Evans.