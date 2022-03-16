Fans React to Clayton Echard’s Unexpected ‘Bachelor’ Ending

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” came to an unexpected end on March 15—and fans had a lot to say about it.

The 28-year-old “Bachelor” star’s rocky road to love resulted in a double heartbreak for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey after Clayton convinced his truest love, Susie Evans, to give him another chance.

Following the live finale, Clayton told People he is happy with how his journey ended, despite the gut-wrenching heartbreak that he put Rachel and Gabby through – twice.

“I look back and wish I had done some things differently,” he admitted. “In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

Clayton & Susie Revealed How They Got Back Together on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Clayton and Susie had previously ended their relationship during the Fantasy Suite week in Iceland after he admitted to falling in love with both Rachel and Gabby – and sleeping with both of them. Clayton was accused of gaslighting Susie after she told him that his intimate overnights with the other women were a dealbreaker for her. Clayton also questioned if Susie was just hoping to become the next “Bachelorette,” according to Us Weekly.

“I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore,” the “Bachelor” star said to Susie on the March 7 episode of the ABC dating show. “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about this. I think it’s BS.”

After Clayton dumped Susie, he came clean to Rachel and Gabby about falling in love with three women. Ugly tears ensued, but he convinced them both to continue on with him. After introducing both women to his parents, Clayton decided his heart wasn’t in it and told them he was still in love with Susie. After asking host Jesse Palmer to track down Susie in Iceland, the two reunited once again, but in the end, Susie rejected Clayton.

But during the live “After the Final Rose” special, Clayton revealed that once filming ended, Susie reached out to him and they rekindled their romance. He now plans to quit his job and move to Virginia to be with her.

Fans Freaked Out At Susie’s Decision to Take Clayton Back

On social media, fans had a big reaction to “The Bachelor” ending. Many felt that Clayton disrespected the final three women and that he has a lot of growing up to do, while others made it clear they are not Team Claysie.

“I can’t believe that #Susie watched how #Clayton treated all these women including her and still decided to take his dumb a** back. #Imdone #TheBachelor,” one viewer tweeted.

“I was rooting for Susie and was so proud that she walked away from Clayton but now… it’s like going back to a toxic ex. Like, girl no,” another wrote.

“Susie is way too good for Clayton. I genuinely don’t understand how she went back after seeing how he treated Rachel & Gabby. I could never. #TheBachelor,” wrote a third “Bachelor” viewer.

“Clayton treated Susie the way he did and she still got back with him? No. No thank you. He’s garbage,” added another.

