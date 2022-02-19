Is Clayton Echard the ‘Worst Bachelor Ever’?

Some “Bachelor” fans on Twitter aren’t thrilled by Clayton Echard, with many calling him the “worst Bachelor ever.”

As season 26th is underway, Twitter is filled with negative comments roasting Echard. You can read some of them later in this article.

But is Clayton Echard really the worst Bachelor ever?

Some feel there are other contenders, such as Juan Pablo Galavis, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Peter Weber. But some fans believe that Season 26 is the worst Bachelor SEASON ever.

Echard has some competition for that title; former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis received his share of controversy back in the day during Season 18. Contestant and later Bachelorette Andi Dorfman even left the competition before the end of the show.

Numerous Fans Think Echard Is the ‘Worst Bachelor’ in History, Calling Him ‘Aloof’ & ‘Boring’

Here are some of the fan reactions to Echard:

“Clayton is definitely the worst Bachelor ever!!! He’s a lil gullible and aloof. #TheBachelor #JustSayin,” wrote Luther Brown, an Emmy-nominated choreographer.

“Now, I really did not like Matt at all but Clayton has got to be the worst bachelor I have EVER seen. He’s not ending up with anyone this season lol I’m sure of it #Bachelor,” a Twitter user named CindyrellaOG wrote.

Some Twitter users think Echard is just boring.

“Clayton is the worst Bachelor I think second to Juan Pablo. Like holy hell he is awful. He is boring, blind to what these girls are telling him and just has like no depth at all. I would send myself home if I were on this season,” wrote one.

“Without question, Clayton is the worst and dumbest bachelor ever. He takes everything literally everyone says at face value and does a horrible job handling tough convos 🙄 this isn’t even enjoyable to watch anymore #TheBachelorABC,” wrote a Twitter user named Em.

“Clayton is the worst Bachelor known to man !!! How you ask a woman if she’s an actress because the FAKEST bunch of it all told you she is … Clayton is a damn fool! #TheBachelor,” wrote another.

Some didn’t like how Echard says “like.”

“I’ve watched The Bachelor since day one and imho this season rates in the top 3 of worst. Clayton may be a likable guy but he’s boring as heck! And he drives me nuts with his usage of the word ‘like’ every two seconds and the licking of his lips prior to kissing….bleccchhhhh,” wrote an annoyed fan.

A Twitter user named Tracy S. explained, “WORST BACHELOR SEASON EVER. Mostly because of the predominant villain focus, and very little relationship focus. (80%) Clayton may be sincere, but not the most emotionally intelligent/mature. (20%).”

Echard Was Not the First Choice for the Role

According to the Bachelor Nation Fandom site, Echard’s season of The Bachelor premiered on January 3, 2022. The 28-year-old Clayton Echard is “a medical sales representative.”

He was originally a contestant on the Bachelorette season that featured Michelle Young.

Tyler Cameron, from Hannah Brown’s season, turned down the role, and Echard was named The Bachelor in late November, according to the site.

You can see all of the contestants for Echard’s season here.

Some of the fan reactions toward Echard focus on Shanae Ankney, a villain in this season.

