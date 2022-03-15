Clayton Echard’s Dad Steals the Show on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” has been nothing short of a trainwreck.

When he got to his Fantasy Suite dates in Iceland, ABC’s leading man had a controversial ending to his relationship with frontrunner Susie Evans — despite saying he loved her “the most” out of the three women he said the L word to. After Clayton became upset with Susie for telling him she couldn’t move forward with him if he’d been intimate with the other women, he questioned why she dropped that disclaimer on him after he had already slept with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Once he told Rachel and Gabby that he fell in love and slept with both of them, the ugly tears ensued. By the time it came to the “meet the parents” segment of the show, a reluctant Rachel and Gabby were introduced to Clayton’s parents, Brian and Kelly, who did not side with their son’s stance.

On the two-part Bachelor finale, Clayton gave his parents a heads up about his dire situation. With Susie gone and Rachel and Gabby both gun-shy, Clayton was still trying to figure out who he loved “the most” after telling the now-departed Susie that it was her. But there were no sympathy tears from the Echard parents.

“They don’t want to be second or third. They want to be first,” Brian Echard told his son of the final two women. “You made a choice, wrongly. They have a right to be upset with you.”

“You’ve put yourself in this situation, and this circumstance,” Brian added. “You screwed the pooch, in my opinion. Don’t blame anybody but yourself.”

Brian also told Clayton that it made “sense” for Susie to leave and that she had every right to end things with him, and he expressed concern for the remaining two women.

Fans Praised Clayton Echard’s Dad For Telling Him Like it Is

Clayton's Dad has more empathy for the women than his son. #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/4goQn1HunL — Bach Babble (@BachBabble) March 15, 2022

Past seasons of “The Bachelor” have featured parents who have shown more sympathy toward their confused sons. After Peter Weber messed with multiple women’s heads back in season 24, his mom Barb stood by his side.

In the comment section for the Bachelor Nation YouTube video of the scene with Clayton talking to his parents, fans praised the Echards for being the voices of reason.

“It’s just nice to see parents holding their son accountable for f*** boy behavior,” one fan wrote. “I remember almost the same issue came up on Peter Weber’s season and his parents thought his behavior was totally acceptable.”

“Peter’s mom encouraged his bad behavior and even decided who he should b with,” another agreed. “He was validated for doing all the wrong things. But Clayton’s mom is spitting facts. She feels for these women. So does the dad. It’s refreshing to see parents not promoting toxic behavior.”

Other fans zeroed in on Clayton’s dad specifically for not cheering on his son’s bad behavior.

“So glad Clayton’s dad called him out – more fathers need to model that kind of behavior,” one viewer tweeted.

“Clayton’s dad being willing to criticize his son and have compassion for the women and the position they are in is really refreshing to see,” another wrote. “Encourage dads calling their sons out on their bulls*** behavior.”

“I appreciate Clayton’s dad for being the voice of all of us. No one is more disappointed than him and us,” another fan tweeted.

