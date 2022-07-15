‘Bachelor’ Fans Blast ‘Click Bait’ Hosts: ‘This Podcast Needs a Hiatus’

Things have been a little tense this week in “Bachelor Nation,” and fans are pushing back against some of the commentaries they have heard. Not only did some viewers voice their distaste for how many “The Bachelorette” contestants dogged on Clayton Echard during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s premiere, but there is drama involving Nick Viall and Katie Thurston swirling too. The hosts of the “Click Bait” podcast discussed both topics in their July 14 episode, and fans had a lot to say in response to their takes.

Thurston & Viall Have Been Critical of One Another

The Click Bait crew is breaking down the Nick Viall and Katie Thurston drama ☕️https://t.co/Ffj3zQLxDq — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) July 14, 2022

The drama involving Viall and Thurston came after she shared in her Instagram stories she had blocked Viall’s phone number. This was something Thurston’s revealed after a fan asked why Viall supposedly hated her, and the topic came up during the subsequent episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. Former “Bachelor” star Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy said some pretty critical things about Thurston in return, including Joy asserting Thurston was “trying to protect herself from texting Nick things she shouldn’t be saying.” They also suggested Thurston is the only franchise veteran who speaks poorly of the men who appeared on her season.

During the episode of “Click Bait” which was released a few days after all of this, hosts Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker shared their take on the drama. They mentioned Thurston sharing what “The Bachelorette” star had called “tea,” and the trio of podcast hosts didn’t exactly hold back.

“I’m friends with Nick, but Katie’s sitting there, like, Nick’s not relevant,” Amabile noted. He added Thurston essentially said, “I don’t give a s*** about Nick, but I’m telling all of you that I blocked him and I’m gonna talk about him for five f****** slides.” Amabile also said, “If you don’t care about Nick, if Nick’s not relevant, then why is his name even coming out of your mouth?” He added, “The truth is Nick is much more relevant, like, Nick’s podcast does very, very well…so he actually IS pretty relevant.”

The Podcast Commentary Did Not Please Listeners

Soon after the release of this episode, “Bachelor Nation” fans flooded the Instagram post about it with comments. “Really sad to see this side of these three,” one listener shared. “The nick propaganda train is going full steam ahead. Y’all should shut up every once in a while,” a second listener commented. “Katie is more relatable than any of you. This podcast needs a hiatus. It’s a joke,” declared someone else.

“Y’all were my favorite podcasts and favorite members of BN. Sad to see the three of y’all stoop to such low levels. ‘BN doesn’t bully’ pft gimme a break and grow up,” commented another critic.

The drama carried over to Reddit as well. “For me, it was GSJ, a night one eliminee, speaking as though he was a lead,” a Redditor noted of Amabile, referencing his nickname of “Grocery Store Joe.” Another person noted, “The worship of Nicks misogynistic behavior is gross.” There was also a lot of criticism over how the “Click Bait” hosts described what Thurston had said, especially characterizing her as feeling Viall is “irrelevant.” “They made so many assumptions and did zero research,” stated another Redditor.