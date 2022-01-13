1 of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Dead at 34

A “Bachelorette” suitor from Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of the show has died at the age of 34.

Clint Arlis was confirmed dead on Twitter. “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis,” read a tweet posted by Coach Bayer of the Batavia Wrestling.

Arlis is survived by his parents, Tom Arlis and Jamie Arlis, and his younger sister Taylor Arlis. His cause of death was not revealed.

Arlis received a rose from Bristowe on night one at the Bachelor mansion, and got to know her a little bit better during week two. According to the Chicago Tribune, he received the very first one-on-one date of the season. Bristowe called him “just a hunk of man.”

“I’m excited but also a little bit nervous because I kind of vibed with Clint the first night,” Bristowe said ahead of her date with Arlis. She ended up giving him a rose on the date, keeping him around for another week, but Bristowe didn’t feel a connection and sent him home week three.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arlis Worked as an Architectural Engineer in Chicago Before Moving to Texas

Arlis was living in Chicago as of 2015, when he dated Bristowe on national television. According to Us Weekly, he worked as an architectural engineer at the time.

“Houston transplant with nine years of experience in the Chicago building market looking for a position in Houston or Austin,” reads a bio on his LinkedIn.

“Managed preconstruction and construction stages on several multi-million dollar projects across a variety of building typologies as a project manager. Strong design and 3D modeling background with experience working in architecture and cm firms. Currently independently developing a patent-pending guitar-playing device involving pro-se patent filing, three-dimensional design and printing, mold prototyping, and testing,” the bio continues.

According to LinkedIn, Arlis most recently worked for a company called Lendlease, but left the job in 2019.

Bristowe Hasn’t Reacted to the News at the Time of This Writing

Bristowe is currently on tour with “Dancing With the Stars” and it’s possible that she hasn’t heard the news about Arlis. At the time of this writing, she had not released a statement of any kind.

Arlis’ former wrestling coach had nothing but wonderful things to say about him, however.

“I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level .few of us have ever reach in our careers,” the statement posted on Twitter read.

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” the statement continued.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe Slammed for Heavily Filtered Photo: ‘That Doesn’t Even Look Like You’