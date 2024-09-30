‘The Bachelor’ Star Welcomes Baby Via Surrogate, Shares 1st Photos & Name

A former lead from “The Bachelor” is now a father for the first time. Season 24 lead Colton Underwood took to his Instagram page on September 30 to share the exciting news.

Colton Underwood & Jordan Brown Welcomed a Son, Bishop

Underwood revealed the first photos of the baby and shared that his new son was born on September 26. “Our world is a million times better with you in it,” Underwood wrote.

“Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood 💙 September 26th, 2024,” he added in the caption.

The first photo in Underwood’s post showed him with his husband, Jordan C. Brown, standing in front of their home. Brown held the car seat with newborn Bishop sleeping in it.

Both Underwood and Brown had big smiles on their faces.

The post included three additional photos. The black-and-white shots showed early moments with Bishop shortly after his birth.

Bachelor Nation Gushed Over Underwood’s News

Former franchise host Chris Harrison commented, “Congratulations guys. Sending our love and blessings.”

“The Bachelorette” alum Ali Fedotowsky Manno wrote, “Congratulations Colton! So happy for your family!”

One comment read, “Hello adorable baby, bye bye adorable sleep. (Worth it.)”

Underwood and Brown announced in May via Instagram that they were expecting a baby. Underwood told People in May, “That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads.”

He also told People how they learned their surrogate was pregnant. “Our doctor actually let our surrogate tell us, which I thought was so special.” He added, “She got to text us and share the exciting news…We’re so fortunate and lucky to have her, but her to make us feel a part of it too, it was really special.”