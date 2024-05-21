‘Bachelor’ Lead Expecting First Child 5 Years After Appearing on Show

On May 21, former “Bachelor” lead Colton Underwood announced that he’s going to be a dad. He and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, will welcome a baby boy in a few short months.

“Our little boy is coming this fall,” Underwood captioned a picture of the sonogram photo.

Underwood married Brown in Napa Valley in May 2023.

“I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him,” Underwood told People magazine after the nuptials.

Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” ended on a fairly low note. He didn’t get engaged, nor did he choose anyone in the end. After filming wrapped, he reconnected with Cassie Randolph. The two dated for a while before ultimately ending things. Underwood came out as part of the LGBTQ community on “Good Morning America” in 2021.

Colton Underwood Shared Details About the Process of Finding a Surrogate

In an interview with Men’s Health, Underwood discussed the process he and Brown went through to have a baby.

Early on, Underwood learned that he had a low sperm count. He ended up going to “sperm rehab” in order to rectify the issue. From there, he and Brown found an egg donor through a concierge service. As for what the couple was looking for, the decision had nothing to do with how the child would look, Underwood explained.

“Some people want blue eyes and blond hair. We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love,” he told the outlet.

Underwood said he and Brown don’t know which sperm was used, but they were overjoyed to hear that their IVF transfer took.

Their son is due in October.

Fans Reacted to the Baby News in the Comments Section of the Post

Underwood and Brown received dozens of congratulatory messages following the announcement.

“Couldn’t be more happy for you guys. Can’t wait for you to get a dad bod,” read a message from former “Bachelor” franchise host, Chris Harrison.

“This makes me so happy! I’m a two time surrogate. Congratulations,” someone else wrote.

“Congratulations, I can just feel how very loved that baby boy will be. What a blessing,” a third comment read.

“Massive congratulations!! This was not possible for my generation but I am so happy for you both. He is going to be one lucky little man being born into a family with so much love,” another Instagram user added.

As for how things have transpired for Underwood following his time on television, he believes everything he’s been through will be “worth it.”

“Once the baby’s here, it’s gonna be so rewarding—and I just appreciate the journey that much more,” he told Men’s Health.

