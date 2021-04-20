Colton Underwood Faces Backlash Over Upcoming Netflix Show

A Change.org petition is hoping to block Colton Underwood’s upcoming Netflix series from making it to air. As multiple outlets reported, the former Bachelor is currently filming a reality show for the streaming service about coming out as gay.

The petitioners find Underwood undeserving of another public platform after being accused of harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend.

As the petition states, “Colton is a former bachelor lead who stalked his final pick, Cassie Randolph. He placed a tracker on her car, sent her and her friends anonymous threatening texts, and was even seen standing outside her window extremely late in the night, resulting in her brother attempting to de-escalate the situation.”

“Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way,” continues the statement. “Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior.”

As of right now, the petition has nearly 25,000 signatures, its current goal. The actions mentioned in it were detailed when Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in September 2020, months after their May breakup, and eventually moved forward with criminal charges. However, the former couple came to an agreement, resulting in the speech pathologist dismissing the order and requesting charges be dropped.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns,” Underwood told TMZ. “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

While the release date of the show is unknown, Underwood has been seen filming with his father and Olympian Gus Kenworthy. Netflix denied Heavy’s request for confirmation or comment on Underwood’s show.

Underwood Issued a Public Apology to Randolph on ‘Good Morning America’

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

During his sit-down interview on Good Morning America when he came out, Colton did address in some way the events that transpired with Randolph.

“I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up, I made a lot of bad choices,” he directed at her.

When asked by Robin Roberts, he revealed he did love her. “That only made it harder and more confusing for me. If I’m being very honest, I love everything about her,” he explained. “It’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were for her and going through that because I obviously had an internal fight going on.”

He reiterated, “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish I would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Randolph Spoke out for the First Time

Randolph spoke out for the first time since Underwood came out, writing in her Instagram Story, “Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages.” She added with a link to her YouTube channel, “And yes, some of you are asking about my youtube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

According to Us Weekly, Randolph was unaware Underwood would be doing the interview and had been taking the time to process.

According to their source, “Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times. She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

