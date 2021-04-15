Does Colton Underwood Have a Boyfriend?

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay this week, revealing his sexuality in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Underwood rose to reality television fame when he appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He then went on to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise before becoming The Bachelor himself.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Colton told Roberts in a pre-taped interview that aired on Wednesday, April 14.

So, does the former Bachelor have a boyfriend? Here’s what you need to know:

Colton Said He’s Never Had an ‘Emotional Connection With a Man’

Colton met Cassie Randolph on his season of The Bachelor, and the two dated for quite some time, though they didn’t get engaged. The two split in May 2020.

Despite having that relationship — and admitting “I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” Colton says that he hasn’t had that kind of relationship with a man.

“I’ve still haven’t had an emotional connection with a man. I never allowed myself to,” he told Roberts. While it hasn’t been “in [his] cards to let [himself] get there” with a man thus far in his life, Colton admits that he “[wants] to more than anything.”

Colton was fairly open about being a virgin when he was on reality television — and he maintains that he is still a virgin. However, he know what he’s looking for in a guy.

“I’m looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways,” he told Roberts.

Colton Has Been Linked to Olympian Gus Kenworthy, Though it Seems the 2 Are Just Friends

While Colton is believed to be single, there are some rumors floating around about him following his interview on GMA. In fact, some people are wondering if Colton and Olympian Gus Kenworthy may have a thing going. Gus has been helping Colton navigate through this time in his life, and will be part of Colton’s upcoming docu-series which is set to air on Netflix.

He’s been “such a help for Colton,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s great for him to have another professional athlete who’s openly gay. They have a lot of shared interest as well,” the source added.

A report from Meaww suggests that there may be a little more going on between Gus and Colton. “As fans snooped around a little, Gus Kenworthy’s name popped up more than few times in connection to Colton’s new journey. Some even wondered if they are secretly dating,” the outlet reports, pointing to Gus’ involvement in Colton’s new show as the reason behind the rumors.

Gus previously dated Matthew Wilkas, but the pair split in 2019, according to People. His current relationship status is unclear, though his Instagram appears clear of any signs of a significant other.

