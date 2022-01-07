Colton Underwood Makes a Major Move With New Boyfriend

Colton Underwood and his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, just marked a major milestone. The former “Bachelor” star recently purchased a home with his partner—and the two dropped a pretty penny for it.

Underwood, 29, went public with his relationship with Brown, 38, while on a Hawaiian vacation in September 2021, five months after coming out as gay. His subsequent Netflix docuseries, “Coming Out Colton,” documented his new journey as a gay man living in Colorado, but it did not include details about his new relationship. But it is clear things are serious now that the couple shares real estate.

Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown Paid Millions for Their New Home

According to the New York Post, Underwood and Brown paid $3.185 million for their new home located in Sherman Oaks, California just in time to ring in the New Year. The couple closed on the four-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on December 20.

The renovated two-story house was built in the 1970s and boasts over 3,300 square feet of living space that features European white oak floors in every room . The expansive abode also features a spa-style master bathroom, walk-in closets and a guest bedroom on the main floor, a vaulted and beamed ceiling, and a raised hearth fireplace in a family room that also features French doors that open up to the pool area, according to The Dirt. The house also includes an outdoor dining terrace with built-in fire pit and a large pool with a spa.

On New Year’s Day, Underwood shared a photo to Instagram as he ate pizza and drank wine while sitting on the floor of an unfurnished room with white hardwoods, presumably in the new house, which you can see below.

“Good carbs, great wine & a happy life,” he captioned the pic.

Underwood’s New House Was Once Owned by a Celebrity Couple

Underwood’s future house was listed as a “former celebrity compound,” the Post noted. The “celebs” were actually former couple Joe and Tina Simpson, the parents of pop singer turned businesswoman Jessica Simpson.

The Sherman Oaks house came up in the couple’s 2012 divorce. At the time, TMZ noted that Joe Simpson would get “half of their Sherman Oaks house,” as well as two Mercedes, stocks, and cash from an escrow account. His ex-wife received a house in Texas as well as two high-end cars and 10 bank accounts. The exes bought the house in 2006 and broke even when they sold the place for $2.1 million in 2020.

Before buying his new home with Brown, Underwood lived alone in Castle Pines, Colorado in a house he had built in 2020. The former “Bachelor” star purchased the home for $889,00 and less than a year later he listed it for $1.35 million, according to Realtor.com.

Underwood told Us Weekly he needed the time away from Los Angeles as he navigated his new life.

“I built it as my sanctuary,” he said of his former home, which featured a custom gym, game room and wine room. “It’s such a strange feeling. I have had it for less than a year, but I made every detail there to ground me and to make me feel safe and comfortable.”