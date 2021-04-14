Bachelor Nation Reacts to Colton Underwood Coming out as Gay

Colton Underwood came out as gay on Wednesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America. The former Bachelor star told Robin Roberts that he has struggled with his sexuality for a long time, admitting that he “would’ve rather died than say [he’s] gay.”

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he told Roberts in a pre-taped interview.

The interview with Roberts was teased this week, and Colton said that he would be discussing something very personal during the interview. Many fans suspected that Colton would come out, though others thought that he was going to talk about his relationship with Cassie Randolph.

At the time of this writing, Cassie has not commented on Colton’s sexuality or his interview on Good Morning America.

Overall, Fans Seem Supportive of Colton’s Sexuality & Many Feel for Cassie

A “megathread” on Reddit was started after Colton’s interview aired. Overall, the comments have been positive, and many people seem supportive of Colton. However, nearly every single comment makes mention of Cassie.

Colton and Cassie met on The Bachelor, but didn’t get engaged on the finale. They decided to date after the cameras stopped rolling, but things didn’t work out. When they broke up, Cassie got a restraining order against him, claiming that he was harassing and stalking her, according to E! News.

“Since their breakup, Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts,” read a statement that was included in Cassie’s court filing.

This was not far from the minds of fans after Colton’s GMA interview aired.

“I hope he can be happy in his next chapter in life. He was genuinely nervous and it always felt like he was hiding something – I’m glad he can be himself,” wrote one Redditor, adding that they would like to “hear more regarding Cassie.”

“What he went through and his decision to hide his sexuality must have been extremely painful. What he put Cassie through and his abusive behavior was also incredibly shitty and inflicted an immeasurable amount of pain. Both can be true at the same time without one stealing empathy from the other,” wrote another.

“Despite the fishy timing, I’m glad he’s finally opening up and accepting himself. This is a good first step to healing and hopefully this helps him learn that his prior behavior was so so toxic. Maybe this will be something that starts his learning process and helps him become a better person. It doesn’t excuse what he did, but people can change and grow and I’m hoping he is able to do that,” added a third.

“He was gay, in the closet and manipulative. Now he’s gay, out of the closet and still manipulative,” a fourth Redditor commented.

Colton Insinuated He Contemplated Suicide

During his interview on Good Morning America, Colton insinuated that he contemplated suicide.

“There was a moment in LA that I woke up, and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up. I think that for me was my wakeup call,” he told Roberts. And fans have reacted specifically to this admission as well.

“I’m glad to hear he’s happy and that he has the support of his family. Hearing that he’s had suicidal thoughts and would have rather died is really sad,” one Redditor wrote.

“This absolutely in no way makes what he did to Cassie any less awful and I still don’t think he deserves a platform to make money off. That being said, the internet/conservative bach fans are going to absolutely crucify him and I really hope his mental health can withstand,” added a second.

Fans have not been able to post comments on any of Colton’s Instagram uploads because he wiped his account clean. A visit to his profile shows a blank screen that reads “no posts yet.”

“Maybe he wiped his Instagram because he wants to finally start living his truth and having to look at them images of a life he lived hiding and in fear wasn’t healthy for him. Maybe he came out because he is ready to start dating and he would rather own his coming out story and have control over that narrative than have pictures leaked,” one Redditor speculated.

