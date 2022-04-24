Former Bachelor Star Gives Major Home Update

Colton Underwood gave fans a life update. The 30-year-old former ”Bachelor” star, who came out as gay in 2020, is remodeling the multi-million dollar home he recently purchased with his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown.

Underwood, 30, and Brown, 38, announced their engagement in February 2022 after eight months of dating. The engagement came two months after the couple paid $3.185 million for a home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles California, per The New York Post.

But Underwood revealed he’s now ready to make the property into his dream home for him and his future husband.

Colton Underwood Hired a Design Team to Revamp the Home He Bought With Jordan C. Brown

In an April 2022 Instagram post, Underwood posed with a team of female designers from Unscripted Interiors as he revealed he’s giving his pricey new place a makeover.

“It takes two to make a thing go right,” the “Coming Out Colton” star captioned the post. “I’m proud to announce another partnership with the ladies from @unscripted.interiors – they are going to be designing our LA home.”

Underwood also shared a series of photos from his former home in Colorado and added, “You thought the Denver home was awesome… just you wait and see.”

“The sequel we’ve all been waiting for!” the design company posted on Instagram. “When our favorite Netflix icon and superstar asked us to help design his new Los Angeles home, how could we say no?”

The team also shared a quote from Underwood: “My last home in Denver, Unscripted Interiors just knocked it out of the park. Every detail. Every color. Every moment. I’m excited for them to design the perfect home for me and Jordan.”

But a few followers took issue with Underwood’s announcement.

“What about all the gay interior designers? We need love too?! “one follower commented.

“Always selling something,” another wrote of Underwood.

“Too much advertising. I’m out,” another agreed.

“At some point all of these influence perks sadly just start to feel like grift,” wrote another.

Others questioned why Underwood is living in Los Angeles to begin with, after putting so much money into remodeling his previous home just last year, but other commenters were more supportive.

“May your home be a safe haven for you and your soon to be hubby,” one fan wrote to the former football player.

Underwood Called His Denver Home His ‘Sanctuary’

In December 2021, Underwood explained why he moved to Denver following his headline-making split from his “Bachelor” final pick, Cassie Randolph which culminated with her filing a restraining order against him, per TMZ. Randolph dropped the restraining order and Underwood left Los Angeles for Denver, Colorado.

Of the home he bought during that timeframe, Underwood told Us Weekly he built it as a safe space as he worked on getting his life in order.

“I think the year off and moving back to Colorado, sort of giving myself space and time away from the public, was the healthiest decision I could make,” he said. “I built it as my sanctuary. It’s such a strange feeling. I have had it for less than a year, but I made every detail there to ground me and to make me feel safe and comfortable.”

The finished home featured a custom gym, gourmet kitchen, and a wine wall.

READ NEXT: Hannah Brown Hints ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Knew Colton Underwood Was Gay