Colton Underwood Reveals Why He’s Not Signing a Prenup Before Wedding to Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood doesn’t want any negative vibes surrounding his upcoming wedding to Jordan C. Brown, the former ”Bachelor” star, who came out as gay last year, revealed he has no plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with his future husband.

Underwood, 30, and Brown, 38, announced their engagement in February 2022 after eight months of dating. During Underwood’s March 7, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked the former “Bachelor” star if he was planning to sign a prenup.

“We’ve already had this conversation,” Underwood revealed. “We’re in it for the long haul.”

After fellow guest, “Summer House” star Danielle Olivera stopped herself short from protesting, Underwood added, “I know you guys have opinions on prenups, but … we don’t want to put those vibes out there.”

Cohen compared Underwood to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, who recently revealed she’s not doing a prenup with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Fans Urged Underwood to Reconsider His Decision to Skip the Prenup

Both Cohen and Oliveria tried to tell Underwood that a prenup is not setting up a marriage for failure but is just for protection—and they weren’t the only ones.

On social media, outraged fans told the former “Bachelor” that he needs to protect his assets.

“Poor newly gay gullible Colton. Get a prenup. #WWHL,” one commenter tweeted.

“COLTON get a PRENUP nothing last forever!” another fan warned.

“Colton Underwood Teresa Giudice Telling Andy Cohen that they’re not gonna sign prenups,” a third Bravo viewer wrote.

“I’m starting to think that @andy should make it a requirement that all his guests have prenups signed because ANDY HAS A POINT! #WWHL,” another wrote.

“And I’m sorry, but if you are really some type of idiot because you don’t want to have the conversation because you don’t wanna put ‘those vibes out there’ ……. You’re beyond stupid. #WWHL,” the commenter added.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Underwood has a net worth of more than $1 million dollars from his past career as a pro football player, reality TV stints, and other ventures. Brown is a political strategist and advisor, per Hollywood Life.

The couple already shares real estate. In December 2021, Underwood and Brown paid $3.185 million for a new home in Sherman Oaks, California, per The New York Post.

Colton Underwood Revealed May Have a Few Years to Rethink The Prenup Issue

During the interview, Underwood revealed that he and Brown exchanged engagement necklaces during the proposal instead of a ring. When asked about the timeframe for the wedding, the former ABC star said it will be a while because he wants to do things “big.”

“It’s what — three years backed up now because of COVID?” Underwood told Cohen.

After Cohen questioned if that’s the wait list to get a marriage license, Underwood clarified that he was talking about booking a venue.

“I want a good wedding,” Underwood said. “We need a venue and venues are backed up. We’re going big.”

The former “Bachelor” star also said he only had to go on a few dates after coming out to realize he won’t find anyone like Brown.

