Colton Underwood Gives Wedding Update

Colton Underwood gave an update on his wedding planning. The former ”Bachelor” star, who came out as gay In April 2021, is engaged to marry his first serious boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown.

Underwood, 30, and Brown, 38, announced their engagement in February 2022 after just eight months of dating. Amid their whirlwind relationship, the two also seem to be on the same page when it comes to their upcoming wedding.

Colton Underwood Revealed Why He Has to Have a Big Wedding

During a March 23 appearance on “The Talk,” Underwood revealed that he is “the happiest” and “healthiest” he has ever been. The former “Bachelor” star hit rock bottom two years ago when he was still coming to terms with his homosexuality. In 2020, Colton stalked his former girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and put a tracking device on her car following their split. Randolph was forced to file a restraining order against Underwood, E! News reported at the time.

Now that he is in a better place, Underwood is focusing on his future. With several reality shows under his belt — Underwood has appeared on “The Bachelorette,” “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in paradise,” Coming Out Colton” and the CBS competition “Beyond the Edge” — he knows a lot of celebrities. When “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood asked him if he will have any celebrities at his wedding, the former “Bachelor” star admitted the guest list is still a work in progress.

“We’re still working on the guest list,” Underwood revealed. “COVID has really backed up the whole wedding venue situation. We want to do big but it just depends.”

Underwood did make it clear that his wedding won’t be a small and intimate gathering. When asked if he’s talking about inviting 200 people or so, he made it seem as though there could be many more guests than that.

“My family alone was 75 [people] when we did the list,” he said. “We were trying to keep it small, but then by the time we both added our families we were like, we might as well go for it.”

The former football player also revealed that he and his fiancé came up with a rule to keep the guest list down.

“We actually have a rule,” he said. “So our rule was like if we haven’t met you as a couple, you’re not invited because we don’t want to have to introduce ourselves at our own wedding. So that’s just sort of our rule.”

There could be an exception to the rule, though. In the interview, Colton also joked that any celebrity with the last name “Underwood” – that’d be Sheryl, Carrie, and Blair – will be invited to his nuptials.

Colton Underwood Revealed He Won’t Have a Prenup With His Husband

This is not the first time Underwood has talked about his wedding. During a March 7, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Underwood was asked about his wedding plans. The former ABC star admitted to host Andy Cohen that it will be a while before he exchanges vows with Brown because they want to do things “big.”

“It’s what — three years backed up now because of COVID?” Underwood said to Cohen of booking a location. “I want a good wedding. We need a venue and venues are backed up. We’re going big.”

Underwood also admitted he has no plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with Brown because he doesn’t want to put a negative vibe out there about their marriage.

“We’ve already had this conversation,” Underwood told Cohen. “We’re in it for the long haul.”

