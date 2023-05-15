‘Bachelor’ Ties the Knot in ‘Spectacular Celebration’ in Napa Valley

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood has tied the knot in a three-day wedding weekend in Napa Valley, California.

Here’s what you need to know about the big day.

Colton Underwood Married Jordan C. Brown After 2 Years of Dating

Colton Underwood, who came out as gay in a 2021 interview on “Good Morning America,” married political strategist Jordan C. Brown after dating for two years. According to People, they met in April 2021 at a party in Los Angeles. They got engaged in February 2022.

At the time of their engagement, Underwood posted of photo of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Life is going to be fun with you.”

After the wedding, Underwood posted a photo of them sharing their first kiss as a married couple and wrote, “The Brown-Underwoods May 13th, 2023.”

People reports that the two were married in front of 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. The festivities included a disco-themed pool party and a family dinner, plus a performance by the Stanford artistic swim team. The grooms wore custom Tom Ford suits for the nuptials, walking down the aisle together holding hands at the start of the ceremony. Their first dance was to “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett.

“We love [that song],” Underwood explained. “It’s just one of those songs that both remind us of each other and special to us.”

He also told People that the family they’ve created with their two dogs and each other is “a life that feels so compatible and in sync.”

Part of their decor included photos of men in love from throughout history alongside letters written by men in the 18th and 19th centuries who had to keep their love a secret.

“It’s really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married,” said Brown.

As for their relationship, Underwood told People that he has “never been more sure” as he was about getting married to Brown.

“I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him,” said the former “Bachelor” star.

Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ Family & Famous Friends Are Over the Moon For Him

In the Instagram comments, Underwood’s “Bachelor” family and his famous friends left many words of congratulations and sentimental messages.

“Congrats you two!!!” wrote “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher, and “Bachelorette” Jillian Harris added, “Congratulations, you both are so beautiful, what a great day.”

Former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, who was in attendance at the wedding weekend, wrote, “Congratulations my friend. Loved celebrating with you both all damn night. Just a spectacular celebration of your love.”

“Awww congrats!!!!! Wishing you both nothing but the best!!” wrote “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause.

Olympic freestyle skier and first extreme sports star to come out as gay Gus Kenworthy wrote, “Congrats, boys! Love you!”

Singer Debbie Gibson added, “Congrats! You both look so happy… and so dapper! Here’s to your life journey together. Cheers.”

Jodie Sweetin, Jana Kramer, Bobby Berk, Colin Donnell, Christian Siriano, Debra Messing, Eboni K. Williams and more also left messages.