Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Calls Colton Underwood a ‘Liar’

Nick Viall isn’t too thrilled with Colton Underwood.

Underwood, who made his reality television debut on “The Bachelorette” before becoming “The Bachelor” himself, inked a deal with Netflix to star in a docuseries about his life. The series followed his journey as he came out as gay to his parents, his friends, his former football coach, and, eventually, to the public.

On one episode of “Coming Out Colton,” Underwood’s big interview with Robin Roberts in which he came out publicly on “Good Morning America,” was featured. Netflix cameras captured the aftermath of the interview, in which Colton talked to his dad and to his friend, Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy, about how he was feeling — and who all reached out to him after he came out.

Underwood said that no one from Bachelor Nation other than Chris Harrison reached out to him — and Viall is calling him out on it.

Viall Discussed Ben Higgins’ Podcast in Which He Accused Underwood of Lying

During the December 14, 2021, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Viall discussed Ben Higgins calling Underwood a liar for claiming that no one reached out to him after he came out. On his podcast, Higgins said that he not only reached out to Underwood, but he actually sent him a book about being a gay Christian.

“Colton…said that nobody from Bachelor Nation reached out to him, kind of after coming out, and that’s just not true. It kind of erupted my gut a little bit,” Higgins said on the December 8, 2021, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“I just don’t understand this stuff sometimes. It’s like, are you just trying to make everybody else look bad and for people to feel bad? Because like, Colton, I know people who did, including myself. And so, that’s just a lie,” Higgins added. And it sounds like he definitely wasn’t the only person who feels this way.

When discussing Higgins’ comments on Underwood, Viall revealed that he also reached out to Underwood — and he actually read the exchange that the two had.

Viall said that the two communicated via DMs on Instagram.

“That’s a lie,” Viall said when Underwood’s comments about Harrison being the only person to reach out to him was brought up on his podcast. “Let me look for mine,” Viall said, going through his cell phone.

“Oh, here we go. Yep. Let’s see. April 14, 7:30 a.m. I don’t know if that’s the day of his ‘Good Morning America’ appearance, but I believe it was. Ah, ‘congrats, bud. Hope you’re in a happier place.’ He hearted it. Immediately. So, he saw it. And then said, ‘thank you, man. I’m doing so good and happy.’ I said, ‘great to hear. Rooting for your happiness.’ He’s just a liar, Viall continued.

“I don’t know. It’s weird when people lie about little things they don’t need to lie for attention,” Viall said. Underwood has not responded to Higgins or Viall calling him a liar.

