‘Bachelor’ Fans Plan to Boycott Colton Underwood’s Netflix Docuseries

Colton Underwood is the star of a new Netflix documentary, but not everyone is looking forward to his return to TV.

The 29-year-old former star of “The Bachelor,” who came out as gay earlier this year, will share his coming out story on the six-part series “Coming Out Colton.”

While Underwood will also address his very public split from his “Bachelor” girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, some viewers are having a hard time with the fact that he was given such a huge platform after admitting to stalking his ex and putting a tracking device on her car.

In September 2020, Randolph filed a restraining order against ABC’s former leading man and dropped it two months later, according to Us Weekly.

Underwood’s new show is receiving plenty of buzz from Netflix. The former football player has also hit the publicity trail to promote the show in interviews. But many people after taking issue with the fact that Underwood is still getting attention.

In a Reddit thread, a commenter noted: “I absolutely loathe the way Colton is being normalized. Yay for someone finding themselves, but to stalk and possibly abuse someone on your path to Finding yourself- just NO. I find it disgusting and hurtful that so many media outlets are just overlooking his very toxic past.”

“Colton is a vile, repulsive stalker, and he should be in prison, not profiting off his ability to manipulate,” replied another Redditor.

Others said they canceled their subscription to Netflix over the documentary.

“I sincerely hope no one watches this show. Best way to prove what a bad idea it was by Netflix,” one Redditor wrote.

“It’s important that we don’t watch it,” another agreed.

In comments to the “Coming Out With Colton” trailer, more viewers slammed Netflix.

“Shame on you for giving this abuser a platform,” a commenter wrote. “I don’t care if you’re struggling with your sexual identity, it does NOT give you the right to stalk and harass people. This re-traumatizes Cassie and signals to other abusers that they can get away with their toxic behavior. There are so many amazing people in the LGBTQ+ community who deserve a show – not this guy.”

“I can’t believe you guys are giving this guy a series after what he did to Cassie and didn’t even really apologize for stalking her in all kinds of ways,” another wrote. “Not to mention he lied to all the girls he dated and wasted a ton of people’s time. …Great role model. guys. Good lord please boycott this.”

A New York Times teaser for the documentary also received a strong reaction.

“This man stalked his ex-girlfriend. Let’s not give him any limelight,” one commenter wrote.

“Stalkers don’t deserve a platform. Next,” another wrote.

Underwood Revealed He Was Not in a Good Place After His Breakup With Cassie & Said He Can’t Apologize ‘Enough’ to Her & Her Family

Underwood has publicly apologized to Cassie Randolph for his past behavior, per Page Six. In an interview with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, he said, “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,”

Just ahead of the premiere of his new series, Underwood told People he’s in a “much healthier” head space now.

“I was not in a good place mentally after the breakup,” Underwood told the outlet. “I really lost myself. And I was a miserable human being. I can’t apologize enough to Cassie and her family.”

He added that it was a “confusing time’ for him because he was struggling with being gay, yet had fallen in love with a woman.

“That led me to spiral after the breakup because I thought I’d found someone who could make me straight. And I didn’t want to let it go,” he said. “I’d love to clear up anything that I can with her but I also understand if she never wants to talk to me again.”

