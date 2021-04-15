Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Returning to Reality TV

After coming out as gay on Good Morning America, Colton Underwood is returning to reality television. Multiple outlets are reporting the former Bachelor is currently filming for an unscripted Netflix series.

The exact details of the show remain unknown but it is believed to be focusing on his experience as an out gay man according to Variety. The outlet is also reporting Olympian Gus Kenworthy will serve as a “guide, of sorts, for Underwood.”

According to TMZ, “several other prominent members of the LBGTQ+ community” will also make an appearance in his new show. The publication reported the former football player has been filming in recent weeks.

Netflix declined Heavy’s request for comment or confirmation.

This new series will hardly be Underwood’s first foray into reality television, first being introduced to Bachelor Nation fans as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise before being cast as the lead for The Bachelor.

Underwood, who “revealed his truth” during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, is the dating franchise’s first lead to publicly come out.

“Obviously, like this year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are or what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives,” Underwood said in the interview. “And for me, I’ve run from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time.”

“And I’m gay,” he continued. “And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”

Underwood Apologized to Randolph During His First Major Interview Since She Dismissed Her Restraining Order

.@Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out as gay in exclusive interview with @RobinRoberts: "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time." https://t.co/dAIXWAlARe pic.twitter.com/g7l5Efw6Kx — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Underwood’s appearance on Good Morning America is his first major interview since ex-girlfriend, and season winner, Cassie Randolph dismissed her restraining order.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the author harassed and stalked Randolph, which included placing a tracking device on her car. The former couple came to an agreement and she eventually dismissed the restraining order.

“I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up, I made a lot of bad choices,” Underwood told Roberts of their split.

When asked by the Good Morning America host, he revealed he did love her. “That only made it harder and more confusing for me. If I’m being very honest, I love everything about her,” he explained. “It’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were for her and going through that because I obviously had an internal fight going on.”

He reiterated, “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish I would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Randolph has not publicly responded to his apology or personal revelation.

Chris Harrison Broke His Silence to Support Underwood

Embattled franchise host Chris Harrison broke his silence for the first time since stepping down, all in support of Underwood.

“Very proud of you today,” Harrison captioned an Instagram photo with the reality star. “Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend.”

Harrison’s sentiments were similarly shared by Bachelor Nation producers, who released the following statement: “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

The details of the Netflix show, including when it will premiere, have not yet been released.

