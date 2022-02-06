Colton Underwood Inks Deal to Appear on New CBS Show & Fans Aren’t Happy

Colton Underwood’s days on reality television won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

Years after filming ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Colton inked a deal with Netflix to star in a documentary of sorts about his life. “Coming Out Colton” told the story of Colton coming out as gay to his family and friends.

Months after its release, Colton found himself with another opportunity. According to People magazine, he will be starring in the upcoming CBS show “Beyond the Edge.”

“There won’t be any judges or eliminations — instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home,” reads the show’s synopsis.

Joining Colton on this new journey will be Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Jodie Sweetin, and Eboni K. Williams, according to Deadline. The show premieres on March 16, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Colton Posted About the New Show on Instagram & Fans Have Reacted

On February 2, 2022, Colton took to Instagram to share the news of his latest endeavor. “Excited to be part of the new @cbstv reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other. Can’t wait for you to watch,” Colton’s caption read.

Colton received quite a bit of positive, supportive feedback on his post, but over on Reddit, fans of “The Bachelor” franchise had very different feelings. Many people pointed out that Colton, who previously stalked his ex, Cassie Randolph, to the point where she felt unsafe and needed to obtain a restraining order according to Today, shouldn’t be given any kind of platform.

“I mean, shows how much society in general cares about men abusing women. It’s disappointing but not unexpected,” one Reddit user commented on a thread about Colton being part of “Beyond the Edge.”

“I guess they really don’t GAF casting someone accused of stalking, terrorizing, and abusing their ex. [Seriously] why does this man still have a platform?” a second Redditor asked.

“Gross,” read a third comment.

“I don’t understand this. Couldn’t they find someone non-controversial?! This really feels like scrapping the bottom of the barrel here,” a fourth person added.

“Oh okay I didn’t realize we’re putting abusive stalkers on reality TV shows and giving them magazine interviews. That’s cool,” someone else wrote.

Colton Is Rumored to Be Filming a Second Season of ‘Coming Out Colton’

Things appear to be heading in a positive direction for Colton less that one year after he came out on “Good Morning America.”

“Colton Underwood is developing a new show that will follow his relationship with his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown. The show will be a second season of ‘Coming Out Colton’ with the same producer, Jeff Jenkins. Unclear if Netflix is onboard yet but development [is] underway and Jordan has signed up with the production,” a blind sent to DeuxMoi in December 2021 read.

“Coming Out Colton” didn’t fare too poorly for Netflix, as evidenced by its scores on Rotten Tomatoes, but it wasn’t an overall success. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether or not it has picked up another season of Colton’s show.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Addresses Negative Rumors About ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard