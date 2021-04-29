Here’s Why Colton Underwood’s Latest Instagram Pic Has Fans Talking

Colton Underwood caused a frenzy with new photos he shared on Instagram. Two weeks after coming out as gay during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the former “Bachelor” star struck a shirtless pose – or two – as he told fans that his focus has been on his physical and mental health over the past year.

Underwood, 29, shared two snaps to his social media page as he flaunted his ripped abs with his shorts pulled as far down as possible without going too far. The former leading man also wore a baseball cap and a necklace as he showed his 2 million followers how his hard work at the gym has paid off.

“This year I prioritized my health. physically and mentally,” Underwood captioned the snaps.

“Bachelor” fans know that Underwood has had a lot to work on. His roller coaster year included a breakup with his ex, Cassie Randolph, and later allegations that he stalked her and was slapped with a restraining order. His coming out interview came after he scrubbed his Instagram account clean, presumably so he could have a fresh start.

Fans Called Colton’s New Photos a ‘Thirst Trap’

While Underwood appeared happy and confident in his new pics, some followers accused him of looking for attention by posting the shirtless snaps. Others even called him out and joked that he was following a “gay“ handbook.

“I see your gay guide has moved on to the ‘thirst trap’ chapter,” one follower wrote.

“Ah the first thirst trap. Officially a true gay. Welcome!!” another added.

“Not you giving the gays what they want!” a third follower chimed in.

While others admitted they are “here” for “thirsty Colton,” some of Underwood’s female followers were left distressed by the photos of his ripped body as they drummed up memories of his outdoor showers on “The Bachelor.”

“COLTON. DONT DO US GIRLS LIKE THIS !!!!” one fan wrote.

Underwood’s “thirsty” new pics are his fourth Instagram post since his coming out interview earlier this month. His other photos have featured a smiley selfie and his dogs.

Colton Underwood Was Spotted With Out to Lunch With a Male Friend Earlier This Week

While he was dubbed the ‘Virgin Bachelor” during his days as an ABC reality star, in his “GMA” interview, Underwood claimed he has yet to be close with a man either physically or emotionally. But he seems to be prepping himself for something, and all eyes are on his ripped physique as he gets ready to embark on his next chapter.

According to a report by Radar Online, Underwood was photographed early this week having lunch with a mystery man in Los Angeles, California. “The Bachelor” alum wore a grey hoodie and workout shorts as well as his signature baseball cap, while his dining partner was also casually dressed, The two men reportedly hugged after their lunch date before going their separate ways. Based on Underwood’s new pics, he probably headed to the gym after lunch!

In addition to focusing on his health, Underwood is filming a new TV series about his coming out journey.

