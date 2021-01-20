Former ‘Bachelor’ Opens up About Shocking Split

There have been several breakups in Bachelor Nation over the years, some more surprising than others. While some people genuinely just don’t work out, and make the mutual decision to split, others have felt blindsided when one person decides to break things off.

We now know that’s what happened between Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. Us Weekly was able to obtain a snippet from Underwood’s new book. The section detailed how his relationship with Randolph ended — and how he was just as surprised as anyone when she chose to break things off.

“After more than a month of being cooped up in her family’s home, both of us were feeling overwhelmed and smothered and eager to return to our respective apartments where we could enjoy our own space. Before we left, though, she took me aside and told me she was struggling with everything in our relationship and didn’t know what to do. My head spun like one of those characters in a cartoon. What? She was struggling with everything?” the excerpt read in part.

Colton Underwood Said Things Went Downhill After He Had COVID-19

Underwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, while he and Randolph were still together. During the time that he was sick, Randolph cared for him the best she could, still keeping some distance so that she didn’t get sick herself.

It was after Underwood started to feel better that she told him that she was “struggling.” The two agreed to try to work on things, spending some one-on-one time together, giving their relationship some time to recuperate, but it never did.

“For the next several days, we hung out and returned to normal the best we could considering the circumstances. When we drove back down to Huntington Beach a few days later, I brought up a project we were planning together and got an unexpected response. She said she didn’t know if we should jump into another project together when there was so much uncertainty in our relationship. Uncertainty? That hit me hard. Was there a timer on our relationship? What was going on? Were we together or not together? ‘Are we breaking up?'” Underwood writes.

While the snippet ends there, Bachelor fans know that Underwood and Randolph broke up in May of last year, according to People Magazine.

It was reported that the two simply weren’t on the same page, which is something that Underwood alluded to in his book.

“I agreed we’d worked through some misfires and miscues lately, little things where we didn’t see exactly eye to eye, but I didn’t realize how much those little things had been impacting her,” he wrote.

Cassie Randolph Has Moved on & Is Said to Be Dating

Randolph has reportedly moved on from Underwood. According to Us Weekly, she has been romantically linked to musician Brighton Reinhardt.

The two made headlines earlier this month when fans accused Reinhardt of shading Underwood in his song “Creep.”

The lyrics of the song’s first verse are below.

“You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing / God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine / Damn, I can’t believe these guys.”

Fans were quick to identify portions of the song due to a restraining order that Randolph was granted a few months after she and Underwood split.

Neither Randolph nor Reinhardt spoke out about the rumors.

