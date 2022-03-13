Colton Underwood Disputes Tayshia Adams’ Claim About Their Night in the Fantasy Suite

Colton Underwood responded to Tayshia Adams’ claims about their night in the fantasy suite during his season of ”The Bachelor.”

During a March 7, 2022 appearance on“Watch What Happens Live,” ABC’s former leading man, who came out as gay last year, clarified what went down behind closed doors during his season of the ABC dating show. After host Andy Cohen questioned Adams’ claims that he wore “sweatpants” to bed in their overnight room in Portugal, Underwood set the record straight.

“She said I wore boxers and I think that it’s been well documented that I don’t wear underwear,” Underwood said. “I do commando, so…”

When Cohen expressed surprise over Underwood’s comment that his lack of underwear has been documented, the former reality star added, “For Bachelor Nation it was. Yeah, I don’t wear underwear.”

Tayshia Adams Claimed Colton Underwood Wore Boxers in the Fantasy Suite & Revealed She Was Offended by His ‘Pity’ Of Her

In the Netflix documentary “Coming Out Colton,” Underwood revealed that while he was still struggling with his sexuality, he covered up during his alone time with Adams.

“I felt so bad for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt,” Underwood said on the series, per Page Six. “I was like, ‘I just don’t want to give her the wrong impression. ”

But in December 2021, Adams took issue with Underwood’s claims.

“No, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night,” Adams said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast last fall. “He actually slept in boxers that night, because it was so hot in Portugal, and I remember because the door was wide open, and it was raining outside, and we were trying to get air ventilation it was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would’ve been in sweats and a sweatshirt.”

Adams also questioned what Underwood was “trying to cover” and questioned why he was “dragging” her down with a lie. She also slammed her former boyfriend for acting like he had pity on her.

“It’s extremely rude, I mean don’t make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me,” she said. “It honestly makes me so sad, because it’s just like at the end of the day, like we did have really good conversations, and I thought that we ended on a good page.”

Colton Underwood Offered a Suggestion to ‘The Bachelor’ Producers

Underwood clearly has mixed feelings about his time on the rose-filled reality show. In a second segment on “Watch What Happens Live,” Underwood offered a suggestion to “Bachelor” producers on how they can improve the show for its stars and contestants.

“I think listening to its former leads and also its former contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show because they really come and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves,” he said.

Underwood also expressed regret for some of the negative things he has said about “The Bachelor” experience. He noted that his past comments were “more directed toward behind the scenes and production” and not the franchise stars.

“Look, I’ve said it all toward the franchise. At the end of the day, I’m very grateful because I truly believe without that show I wouldn’t have come out,” Underwood said. “I know I’ve said a lot of things towards them and I have a lot of regrets in a lot of the things I’ve said.”

Underwood added that he has “moved on” and grown past it all. “I have a positive and bright future ahead of me,” he said.

READ NEXT: Hannah Brown Hints ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Knew Colton Underwood Was Gay