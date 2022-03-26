EXCLUSIVE: Colton Underwood’s Rep Clears Up Television Wedding Rumors

Colton Underwood’s rep has denied a report that the former “Bachelor” is struggling to land a network for a television wedding.

The initial report from Radar cited unnamed “sources” who claimed that Underwood and his fiance, Jordan C. Brown, have been unable to make a deal that would allow them to share their nuptials with the world.

“Colton has been pitching a TV wedding for a long time. He was sure that being the first gay Bachelor to get married would start a bidding war between networks and streaming services, but so far no one has said ‘yes,'” unnamed sources told the outlet.

The sources went on to say that Underwood’s agent has been setting up meetings for him in hopes of him landing a television special.

Heavy reached out to Underwood’s rep to find out the scoop. “It just isn’t true,” Underwood’s rep told Heavy exclusively, adding that Radar did not reach out to them for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many ‘Bachelor’ Fans Don’t Have an Interest in Underwood & Brown’s Wedding

Shortly after the Radar article was published, “Bachelor” fans took to Reddit to discuss the possibility of Underwood and Brown’s wedding airing on television. Many people expressed not wanting to watch Underwood’s wedding.

“I’m sorry but who would want to buy this, let alone view it?” one Redditor commented on a thread about the TV wedding rumor.

“Wow. There are dense people that lack awareness, and then there is Colton. This guy doesn’t know when to quit. I have always felt this relationship seemed rushed and sketchy. As if he came out and got engaged quickly, it would somehow erase all of his problematic and criminal behavior,” read another comment.

“Wow. This made me hate him more than I already do and I didn’t think that was possible,” a third person wrote.

“Not going to upvote this post because he’ll get excited at being front page on the subreddit, but this guy… is a menace. He terrorized Cassie. He’s a stalker. He’s a harasser, he faked identities to manipulate and terrorize Cassie as a crazed person to destroy her mental health with fear,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Underwood Isn’t Planning on Another Season of ‘Coming Out Colton’

Although Underwood wanted to share his coming out story with the world, his Netflix series “Coming Out Colton” probably isn’t getting a second season.

The show followed Underwood on his journey as he told his family and friends that he is gay, and depicted the struggles that he faced, especially within his church, when he made the decision to come out as gay.

And while a second season may have been a good way for Underwood to share more of his story — including him falling in love and getting engaged to Jordan C. Brown — the reality star recently admitted that it’s probably not going to happen.

“I don’t wanna speak in definitives, but I will say right now in the time of my life and in my relationship [with fiancé Jordan C. Brown], having a show revolve around that is not a healthy decision to make for either of us,” Underwood told Us Weekly on March 15, 2022. “So, right now there’s not a season 2. Right now, we’re not exploring that for our relationships or for my work ventures,” he added.

