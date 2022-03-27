Connor B Roasted Online After Reality Steve Shares ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler That’s Apparently Wrong

Connor Brennan, better known as Connor B. or Connor the cat, is rumored to be on the new season of “The Bachelorette.” The news came by way of a spoiler posted by Reality Steve, who said that Connor would be meeting Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as part of the suitor pool.

“I’ve got a ‘Bachelorette’ casting spoiler for ya. Here we go. They’ve done this before in the past where they bring back a former contestant from a previous ‘Bachelorette’ season to compete. Well, we’ve got one. There is a former contestant that was on a previous ‘Bachelorette’ season who will be a contestant on Gabby and Rachel’s season. Who is it? Connor Brennan,” Reality Steve said in a video spoiler posted on March 25, 2022.

Reality Steve went on to say that he wasn’t sure if Connor was going to be on just night one, or if he’d be brought on later in the season, but the spoiler king seemed very confident that Connor was going to be part of the cast.

Connor has since denied that he will be on the new season.

“News to me lmao,” he tweeted in response to Reality Steve’s spoiler. Things have since escalated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Connor Has Been Receiving Negative Messages Since the Spoiler Was Released

Connor posted a few more tweets after he read some not-so-nice things following Reality Steve’s spoiler. Connor maintains that he will not be on the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

“We get it; I’m cringey and annoying and desperate for attention and I give you the ick, thanks for reminding me now stfu and go do something nice for someone you fucking jackals,” he tweeted.

“Reality Steve drops a dumbass rumor that I’m going back on Bachelorette and suddenly I’m flooded with the meanest things anyone has ever said about me and a great reminder why I wouldn’t go back on the show,” a subsequent tweet read.

Connor then posted a lengthy series of tweets on the matter and made it clear that he “loved” being a part of the franchise, and that the experience taught him a lot about himself.

“The experience of being there was incredible. the watching back? Excruciating. Having strangers dissect everything you do with a cruel lens is awful. And people will say ‘oh just don’t look at that stuff’ or ‘you knew what you signed up for’ …did we?” he added.

“So before you judge someone or say mean sh** about going on a tv show to find love, is that so much worse than dating today? In a lot of significant ways I think it’s better than dm slides and dating apps. regardless, there’s a way to enjoy the shows without being cruel. Try it,” Connor continued.

Reality Steve has not retracted his spoiler despite Connor’s tweets.

Fans Slammed Connor on Reality Steve’s Instagram Post

“Bachelor” fans may have liked Connor on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but it doesn’t sound like people want to see more of him on television. In fact, the comments on Reality Steve’s Instagram post are less than positive.

“This is not the vibe,” one person wrote.

“He won’t make it past the first night lol,” another comment read.

“Connor is doing Bachelor Live On Stage from April 12-16, wonder how he will do both. Not a fan of Connor being on the show again,” someone else commented.

Similar comments played out on a Reddit thread about Reality Steve’s spoiler and Connor’s denial of it.

“Please no. He’s so corny. We don’t need another season of his songs either,” one Redditor commented.

“Oh please no. I cannot take another season of him and his damn music,” another person added.

