A ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Plans to Marry a Lovestruck Fan

If you’ve ever watched “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” and developed a crush on one of the contestants, you probably just wrote it off as a fantasy. But one viewer, Nick Wehby, took it to the next level when he actually slid into the DMs of one of the contestants on Colton Underwood’s season. Now, he and the object of his affections, Sydney Lotuaco, are happily engaged, reports Monsters & Critics.

There’s More Than One Way to Find Love on ‘The Bachelor’

Sydney Lotuaco was an NBA dancer who went looking for love on season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019. She had spent so much time focusing on her career, she had never had a serious boyfriend when she went on the show. According to Page Six, Lotuaco quit the show in week six because, she said, “I just didn’t feel like [Colton] was as interested in me as he was in some of the other women.”

Lotuaco also appeared on season six of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where she also walked away without finding true love.

It wasn’t long after Lotuaco got home from filming that she noticed that a handsome account director from Cincinnati, Ohio had slid into her DM’s. Lotuaco told People, “Nick had watched me on The Bachelor and for whatever reason took a liking to me. We [started] talking back and forth via Instagram, then texting, and eventually FaceTimed for 3 months before ever meeting in person.” The DM came during COVID quarantine so the couple had little choice but to get to know each other virtually in the beginning.

The Filipino beauty continued, “We built an amazing connection just over the phone. I got to really know him as a person on so many levels. It was almost like the Bachelor bubble except without cameras and the other suitors. I saw what an amazing man he is from the way he cares for his family and all that he has overcome.”

After the engagement, Wehby posted on Instagram, “The day finally came where I got to ask this girl if she’d allow me to spend the rest of my life with her. Thank you for waking up each day and loving me just the way you found me, and for the opportunity to love you back. I truly don’t deserve you and I’m so relieved you didn’t figure that out before I got down on one knee.”

In May, 2022, Lotuaco showed off her engagement ring on Instagram, writing about how difficult it is to plan a wedding while being on tour with “Bachelor Live on Stage.” In July, she posted videos of when she tried on her mother’s wedding dress, looking every bit the part of a blushing bride. She captioned the post with, “highly recommend trying on your moms dress if you can because we both had a blast!”

When’s The Wedding?

Lotuaco celebrated her birthday 31st birthday on July 2. But she has yet to finalize plans for her wedding celebration. Most of her Instagram posts show her and Nick on a variety of fun dates, including attending a tennis match and having pizza night.

On June 30, the former Bachelor contestant posted pics and videos of the engagement on Instagram. A fan asked, “Beautiful! Is this your venue? It’s a dream” to which Lotuaco replied, “I wish haha no it’s just where we took our photos!” There was no mention of when and where the actual wedding ceremony will take place.

