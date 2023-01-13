‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Ends Relationship Over Trust Issues

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Corinne Olympios is back on the market! According to Page Six, Olympios, 31, recently split from boyfriend Jerry Morris after nearly a year of dating.

An inside source told Entertainment Tonight that the breakup was rather sudden.

“Corinne Olympios and Jerry Morris have broken up due to their busy careers and trust issues,” the source revealed. “The breakup happened rather suddenly and friends of the couple were surprised to hear the news.”

The source told ET that the breakup was cordial.

“Corinne and Jerry still want to try to remain on good terms,” they said. “Their lives were just going in different directions.”

The TV personality appears to be in good spirits post-split. On Thursday, January 12, she shared a few photos of her smiling and posing on Instagram.

Corinne Reflects on Her ‘Bachelor’ Journey: ‘I Acted Like a Psychopath’

“Bachelor” fans first met Olympios in 2017 when she was one of 30 contestants vying for Nick Viall’s heart.

The Florida native’s bold personality made her a polarizing figure on the show. Some fans loved her, while others labeled her the villain of the season.

Olympios sat down with Viall in 2020 as a part of his Patreon series “Nick V Talks Trash TV: A Bachelor and His Exes Tell All.”

The two reminisced about Olympios’s time on the show, recalling the time she tried to seduce him with whipped cream and the drama surrounding her having a nanny as an adult.

In her chat with Viall, Olympios reflected on the tactics she used to win the Bachelor’s heart.

“I acted like a psychopath,” she told Viall. “I was a completely different human at the time. I tried to do whatever I could to get your attention. Everyone freaked out, but I don’t care because I got my time.”

The 31-year-old also expressed disappointment that some of her more heartfelt moments didn’t make it on the show.

“I was a little upset because I know what a good wife I will be one day and what a good girlfriend I am,” she said. “So I felt like that side of me wasn’t shown. I felt like I looked like a bimbo.”

Corinne Calls Ellen DeGeneres ‘Cold’

Play

The Morning Toast with Corinne Olympios, Monday, May 7, 2018 The Morning Toast with Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) and Jackie Oshry (@jackieoproblems) The Morning Toast Patreon Account: patreon.com/themorningtoast 1. Danielle Staub Marries Marty Caffrey (TMZ) 2. John Cena and Nikki Bella Share Cryptic Messages Ahead of Their Canceled Wedding Date (People) 3. Blac Chyna She's Worth Less Without Kardashian Ties (TMZ) 4. Adele turns 30 with… 2018-05-07T16:05:03Z

While Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” was airing, Olympios appeared as a guest on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” On the show, DeGeneres questioned Olympios about her actions on “The Bachelor” and inquired about her nanny, which was a major point of discussion on Viall’s season.

According to Life & Style magazine, Olympios spoke about the interview during a 2018 interview on the pop-culture podcast “The Morning Toast.”

The former “Bachelor” contestant revealed DeGeneres made her uncomfortable and called the daytime talk show host “cold.”

“I love Ellen so much, I thought I would be, like, talking to Dory and I was really excited and she made me so uncomfortable, unfortunately,” she revealed.

“But I still love her,” she added.

Watch Olympios’s interview with DeGeneres HERE.

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Tyler Cameron Spotted Getting Cozy With Reality TV Star on New Year’s Eve