‘The Bachelor’ Winner Ties the Knot

Another member of Bachelor Nation is married as Courtney Robertson wed fiancé Humberto Preciado on Friday.

People confirmed the news, saying the season 16 winner of The Bachelor got married in an “intimate ceremony” in Sedona, Arizona. Despite initially planning for a larger wedding, the event was scaled back due to COVID-19.

“It feels really good to just have our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate. Sweet and simple!” Robertson told People.

Fans of the dating franchise first saw Robertson on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor which premiered in 2012. Despite getting engaged, Robertson and Flajnik announced their split later that year.

Robertson Won Flajnik’s Final Rose

Viewers will remember Robertson as her season’s villain, taking on the title in her bestselling book Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. One of her more memorable moments involved skinny dipping with Flajnik.

This persona weighed on her relationship once Flajnik was able to watch the season back. Despite proposing to her in Switzerland, Flajnik said, “While the show aired we were essentially broken up,” on After the Final Rose. At the end of the special, and after tearfully apologizing to the other women during The Women Tell All, Flajnik did return the engagement ring to her finger.

They split for the final time in October 2012. In a joint statement to In Touch, they said, “After meeting over a year ago, we have decided to end our relationship. The ups and downs weighed on us both and ultimately we started to grow apart because of the distance, time apart and our need to focus on our respective careers.”

Robertson would go on to be linked to future-Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., telling People they had an on-and-off relationship. She said in a People interview, “We developed a fun, flirty friendship.”

They First Connected Online

Preciado and Robertson were a match made online, with Robertson messaging Preciado after he liked one of her photos on Instagram. She told People they chatted for a few days before going on a date.

During an interview with the publication, she said, “I truly never believed in ‘when you know you know’ until I met Humberto.” She would describe their relationship as seamless. “Before I met him, I was at the point where I started to lose hope. But he’s been everything I ever dreamt of.”

The couple would become engaged, with the former model describing the pair walking through the snow in Northern Arizona where he proposed in the forest.

Robertson Gave Birth in June

Robertson announced the news of her engagement and pregnancy on Instagram in December 2019. “Happy Holidays from the three of us,” she wrote, adding “Easiest ‘YES’ I’ve ever said.”

When speaking with People, she said, “We got serious pretty quickly. He made it known that he really wanted a family. Getting pregnant was something we had discussed.”

The couple announced the birth of their son, Joaquin Ramon Preciado, on Instagram. Born on June 19, 2020, he weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

“Planning a wedding while expecting a baby was definitely stressful,” Roberts told People before her recent nuptials.

