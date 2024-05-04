Daisy Kent Reveals Unexpected Reason Why People Thought She Was ‘The Bachelorette’

Daisy Kent unintentionally fooled fans into thinking she was going to be the next star of The Bachelorette.”

Just before it was announced that Jenn Tran would be ABC’s new leading lady, Kent showed up for the “After the Final Rose” taping in full glam. It was Kent’s glamorous burgundy gown that threw fans—and even her close friends— through a loop.

In a May 2024 interview on Hannah Brown’s “Better Tomorrow” podcast, Kent admitted that her friends thought she’d lied to them about not being “The Bachelorette” after she walked onstage wearing the gown and a glamorous updo. “All my friends were like, ‘Dude, we were all tripping because we thought you changed your mind or something and that you were lying to us,’” she shared on the podcast.

Kent noted that her “Bachelor” co-star Rachel Nance knew she wasn’t going to be “The Bachelorette,” but there was “a moment they show her face” as she turned to Lea Cayanan with a shocked expression.

On season 28 of “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei chose Kelsey Anderson as his final pick. He proposed to her on the finale with a 4-carat Neil Lane ring. The proposal came after runner-up Kent bowed out of the final rose ceremony.

Fans felt Kent’s finale dress was the best “revenge” yet. According to Express, Kent’s halter-style dress was a Michael Costello x Revolve sequin gown.

Hannah Brown Had a Conversation With Daisy Kent Before She Made Her Decision Not to Do ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s no surprise that Kent was a frontrunner to be “The Bachelorette” after she stepped back from Graziadei’s final two. She spoke to Brown on the phone before deciding “The Bachelorette” wasn’t right for her. But on her podcast, Brown admitted she thought Kent was “The Bachelorette” even after she told her she wasn’t doing the show.

“When I saw ‘After the Final Rose’ and you walked I was like, ‘Oh my gosh she changed her mind, she’s ‘The Bachelorette,'” Brown said. “I was like screaming like, ‘oh my gosh she’s actually she’s the Bachelorette.’ When I saw Rachel’s face, I was like feeling the same way. I’m like, ‘Okay I’m ready to cheer on, this is going to be great.’”

“You looked like ‘The Bachelorette,’” Brown continued. “You were dressed… I like always, I’m like okay, who is dressed in a certain way? And that’s how I can kind of like figure out who it is. And I was like ‘Oh gosh Daisy’s looking Daisy’s looking like a Bachelorette.’ And so, it was, yeah, you really threw me for a loop there. Like wow, we really did a 180 on this. I was like what happened in these conversations after we talked?”

Brown also asked Kent if their conversation had scared her away from the ABC franchise. “Did my phone call make you think, ‘Oh gosh, this is not a good idea?'” Brown asked. “I was worrying. I was like, ‘Did I just like, I didn’t mean to talk her out of it.'”

But Kent assured her that wasn’t the case. “Your phone call was very good because you were like, I remember you saying, ‘If you’re gonna do it, just make sure you’re in a good spot with yourself, just know who you are in your journey,’” she said. “Your conversation was really, really good for me, and it was nice to talk to somebody who had been through it all.”

Daisy Kent Talked to Several Past Leads Before Turning Down ‘The Bachelorette’ Offer

Brown wasn’t the only former “Bachelorette” that Kent spoke to before turning down the role as “The Bachelorette.” In an April 2024 interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, Kent said, “I talked to a lot of past leads when it was in talks with me. And I just knew from a health point it would be a lot.”

During Graziadei’s season, Kent opened up about her health issues, which included a Lyme disease diagnosis and cochlear implants. “My health is like an aspect of it,” she told Viall. “And like, I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you. Not only emotionally but also physically too.”

Kent also admitted she didn’t want to “hurt” anyone by rejecting them on the ABC dating show.

Months after her Bachelor Nation journey ended, Kent is reportedly dating Thor Herbst. She met Herbst while in college at San Diego State University and they reconnected, according to Us Weekly.

