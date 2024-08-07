Daisy Kent Announces Huge Post ‘Bachelor’ Gig: ‘We’ve All Been Manifesting This’

Daisy Kent announced an exciting new partnership nearly five months after she walked away from Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor .”

In a TikTok video posted on August 7, 2024, the fan-favorite runner-up revealed that she is the new face for the cottage cheese brand that bears her name. “I feel like we’ve all been manifesting this for a really long time,” Kent told her followers in the video. “I’m thrilled to announce that you’re looking at the new face of Daisy brand.”

She added, “I’m so excited because when I was little, one of the only things my parents could get me to eat in the morning was [Daisy] cottage cheese. And then I was obsessed with it because it was, like, my name.”

Kent talked about how much “fun” working with the Daisy company has been and added, “Daisy is happiness.” She also teased some exciting things coming up with her new partnership.

“You’re looking at the new face of @Daisy Brand ! #DaisyPartner We’ve all been manifesting this,“ she captioned the clip.

Those Daisy Cream Ads That Aired During ‘The Bachelor’ Were No Accident

Kent’s connection to Daisy was teased while she was still a contender in Graziadei’s season. Fans may recall that Daisy sour cream and cottage cheese commercials aired several times during the ABC show when it aired earlier this year—always after Kent was featured in a scene.

According to a press release posted by PR Newswire, the commercials were not a coincidence. After announcing that the brand found its “perfect partner,” the company confirmed, “The courtship began when Daisy Brand commercials ran during Daisy Kent’s most pivotal moments on screen. Fans loved the surprise connection between Daisy and her namesake cottage cheese, and the partnership has now become a ‘reality.'”

Kent also shared that Daisy has always been her favorite brand—and not just because she likes the name.

Daisies Also Dominated Kent’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Set

The play on Kent’s name was not limited to commercials that aired during Graziadei’s season. After she stepped away from the show and Graziadei chose Kelsey Anderson as his final pick on “The Bachelor” season finale, Kent’s one-on-one with host Jesse Palmer featured a set decorated in her honor.

When Graziadei and Anderson sat down with Palmer, the traditional roses were on set. But when Kent talked to Palmer, the roses were switched out for daisies. Some fans thought the daisy-adorned set was a sign that Kent was to be announced as the next “Bachelorette.”

Kent was offered the role as ABC’s lead, but two weeks before her daisy-filled interview she declined the offer. “I think right now I just want to live and be happy,” she explained on “The Viall Files” podcast in April. “I’m always gonna jump for opportunities but I just think this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”

Graziade’s contestant Jenn Tran was ultimately announced as “The Bachelorette” for season 21.

