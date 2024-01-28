Contestant Daisy Kent Says a Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Slid Into Her DMs

Daisy Kent, a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” has revealed that another former “Bachelor” lead recently interacted with her Instagram page.

Kent quickly became a fan favorite due to her wholesome background (growing up on a Christmas tree farm!) and her inspirational story of dealing with hearing challenges in a positive way.

Kent’s “Bachelor” biography lists her as an account executive from Becker, Minnesota. She is 25 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daisy Kent Revealed That a Former Bachelor Engaged With Her Instagram Page, But Says She Last Googled Joey Graziadei

On January 26, Bachelor Nation posted a list of questions-and-answers with Kent.

The post was pitched as “20 Questions With Daisy: Find Out What Bachelor Star Slid Into Her DMs and Who Inspires Her Most.”

She was asked, “The most famous person who has slid into my DMs/followed me on social media is,” and she responded, “Ben Higgins <3.”

Kent did not share additional details about it. However, she did reveal that Graziadei is the last person she Googled, and she told Bachelor Nation that she learned “how to find confidence in yourself” by being on “The Bachelor.”

Kent also revealed that her “celebrity crush” is Justin Bieber. Asked which three members of Bachelor Nation she would most like to hang out with, Kent answered, “Nick Viall, Abigail Heringer, and Hannah Brown.”

Kent’s biography on the “Bachelor” website reads:

Daisy is SO ready to find the one. She comes from a big, loving family, and her parents’ 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself. Daisy has been through a lot in life and is ready for a man that will truly put her first. She’s looking for a partner who is loyal, adventurous and family oriented, and will be there for her no matter what. The account executive’s childhood was like a storybook growing up on a Christmas tree farm, and now Daisy is hoping to find her fairy-tale ending. Will Daisy and Joey have the love story of a lifetime? Only time will tell.

Daisy Kent Has Been Candid About Her Hearing Issues, Saying She Is ‘Thankful for the Doctors Who Keep Looking for Answers’

In 2021, Kent posted a lengthy Instagram post about her hearing issues. “This last year was hard. It was a pain that made me feel numb and sadness I didn’t know existed. But we grow through what we go through and I’ve never been more appreciative of the life I’m living. It was the hardest, but also the most rewarding and life-changing,” she wrote.

The post continues,

I’m thankful every day I wake up and still have the ability to hear, thankful for the doctors who keep looking for answers and a family who is present every step. Thankful for friends who held me when I felt my whole world falling apart. I’m thankful for the people who donated to treatments. I’m thankful for prayers and I’m thankful for strangers’ kind words. I’m thankful for the connections that brokenness allows us to create. I’ve learned how precious health is and how blessed I am every day I wake up feeling good. I learned sometimes life hurts and you can’t explain why, no one can explain why. I experienced life getting a whole lot better when I thought it never would. I found peace within that has given me the ability to look back and realize the brokenness I felt makes me human, makes me connectable to many others and makes me alive.

