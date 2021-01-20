Dale Moss Reveals if ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Next After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss didn’t have a long run on The Bachelorette, but it was certainly a historic one as it took him just four episodes to get engaged to Clare Crawley. But now that his relationship with Crawley is over, will Moss be making a return to the Bachelor franchise?

“I’m not there yet, man,” Moss told paparazzi who asked if he’d be interested in a Bachelor in Paradise invite, via PageSix. He gave the same answer when asked if he’d like to eventually be the lead of The Bachelor.

Moss, 32, told the Raising the Bar with Alli and Adrian podcast earlier in January that he turned down the opportunity to be on The Bachelorette “over, and over, and over again” before finally appearing on season 16. He said his change of heart came only because Crawley was announced as the show’s lead.

The paparazzi asked Moss if he now regrets going on the show after calling off his engagement with Crawley.

“None whatsoever, I met Clare, you know,” Moss said. “That’s why I went on the show.”

Details of the Moss & Crawley Break Up Are Still Vague

In his announcement of the split, Moss wrote on Instagram that it was “the healthiest decision for both” parties. He reiterated that in his quick chat with paparazzi, but offered no further details about why things fell apart.

PageSix reported that Moss wasn’t too fond about the idea of moving to Sacramento and that he didn’t want kids as quickly as Crawley did. E! News also said that the plan to move to Sacramento was part of the reason for the split.

If that’s the case, Moss changed his mind after telling Bachelor Happy Hour in November that he was more than happy to settle down in Northern California with Crawley.

We want to have a home here [in Sacramento] and, ultimately, the number one thing is to make sure she’s secure and safe, but that we’re doing what’s best for us and our family,” Moss said on the podcast. “As long as we’re together, that’s the only thing that matters.”

Crawley wanted to stay in Sacramento so she could be close to her mother who is battling Alzheimer’s and dementia in an assisted living facility. On the same podcast, Crawley revealed a conversation her mother had with Moss.

“She was like, ‘Where do you live?’ and he said New York,” Crawley said. “And she’s like, ‘Are you taking my daughter to New York with you?’ and he said, ‘Nope. We’re keeping her right here in Sacramento with you.’”

Moss has aspirations in the entertainment industry and previously said he’s aiming to model his career after Ryan Seacrest.

It Wouldn’t Be Surprising if Producers Asked Moss to Join ‘Paradise’

Moss wasn’t on The Bachelorette for long, but he certainly made a huge impact. Now he has more Instagram followers than any other contestant from season 16 with over 100,000 more than Tayshia Adams’ final rose recipient, Zac Clark.

If Moss is single when the summer rolls around, there’s no reason why ABC producers wouldn’t reach out with an invite to Paradise.

ABC executive Robert Mills already said that he absolutely loves the idea of getting the lead of season 24 of The Bachelor, Peter Weber, on the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise. They’re interested in landing big fish and there are few bigger than Moss.

