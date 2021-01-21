Did Dale Moss Cheat on Clare Crawley During Their Engagement?

Just days after confirming the end of their engagement, it is clear Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ split is quickly going down as one of Bachelor Nation’s messiest. Not only do they have conflicting statements about their split, but the former football player is facing renewed accusations of cheating.

The couple seemed to ignore such claims by gossip Instagram accounts, such as DeuxMoi, in November. Yet, today E! News reported “multiple sources familiar with the situation” believe Moss has been carrying on an affair with a woman he’s known “since at least late 2019.”

Despite his assurance that it was a business relationship, Crawley “has always been skeptical” a source told the outlet. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.”

“Multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl,” they reported a source saying. “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.”

The former Bachelorette has since “seen proof” Moss and this unnamed woman carried on a relationship whenever she wasn’t in New York City. The source even told E! News that Moss’ mystery woman “has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale.”

Now it seems there may be truth to those November rumors when Moss was spotted having a candlelit dinner at Cipriani Downtown. According to E! News, an eyewitness said “it definitely looked like a date,” as the couple left holding hands. “Dale looked really smiley and happy with her. They were laughing and flirting.”

In light of these new claims, Bachelor Nation Scoop reshared the photos in their Instagram Story and captioned it, “I was told more at the time that chose not to share and no one wanted to believe it anyway…”

A “source close to Moss” denied rumors of an affair, saying “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her.” They claimed his rumored secret girlfriend was a friend who was helping him apartment hunt for the former couple.

Sources Claim Moss Is a ‘Fame-Seeker’

Moss was called a “fame-seeker” by many of E! News sources. As their first source said, “It is obvious now. Things are making sense to her. She didn’t want to believe it at first but is now heartbroken.”

These reports drudge up previous concerns over whether he was in it for the right reasons. When production was delayed on The Bachelorette, he returned to South Dakota and did an interview with Midco Sports Network.

“Currently I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host. That’s always been one of my focuses,” said Moss during the interview. He continued, “I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand, and really an empire, is amazing and I’d love to model my career after him.”

Since the interview, Dale Moss has switched representation to EWG Management.

Crawley Has Finally Spoken out About the Split

Days after Moss confirmed their split, calling it “the healthiest decision for both of us,” Crawley is finally letting her voice be heard.

She wrote:

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love. Xo Clare.”

Her statement is in line with one of E! News’ sources that “She believed they were working on their relationship… and then Dale abruptly posted to his Instagram page that they had parted ways. Clare was in shock by this and felt completely blindsided.”

His source refutes such claims, telling the publication, “He wanted to release his statement a week earlier than he did. She asked him for some time to process it all. Dale respected that, and waited.”

However, the publication reported a second source saying, “She feels he knew the truth was going to come out about his shady friendship.” They continued, “She feels he wanted to break up quickly because the truth was eventually going to come out.”

The couple reportedly struggled recently with arguments, though E! News claims most were about his relationship with this other woman, they also struggled with conflicting lifestyles. Crawley has been clear in interviews that she is ready for marriage and babies near her ailing mom in Sacramento, while Moss wanted to build his modeling career in New York City.

“His partying would be a problem in their relationship and would cause many fights,” said a source. They added, “They were on completely different pages.”

