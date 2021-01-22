Who Is the Woman Accused of Having an Affair With Dale Moss?

Bachelor Nation is still reeling from Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ split, but the question remains who is this mystery woman at the center of renewed accusations of the former football player cheating?

E! News has revealed the woman in question is none other than New York City real estate agent, Eleonora Srugo. She and Moss have been linked since at least late 2019.

She can be seen in a December 2019 post on Moss’ Instagram. Since the revelation, Srugo has made her Instagram account private, but the duo interacted on Instagram before he filmed The Bachelorette and met Clare Crawley. Such interactions include commenting “RBF:) on a March 2020 post of her poolside and “Yessssss” on a May 4 post of her dressed like Princess Leia. He also liked a November 4 2020 post.

According to one of E! News’ sources, Srugo “has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale.” They also claim Crawley “has seen proof” of their relationship, despite Moss reassuring her it was just a business relationship.

A source close to Moss denied the accusations, saying “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship.”

Reality Steve revealed he reached out to Srugo for comment and she responded, “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way. I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatantly lies.”

Moss Confirmed Their Split

On January 19, Moss confirmed rumors of a split on Instagram. He wrote, “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

He continued, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Crawley has since refuted his use of “we,” writing in her response, “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest it.”

Describing herself as “crushed” she added, “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I got genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

Crawley and Moss Made Bachelor Nation History

Crawley rocked Bachelor Nation when rumors started swirling she quit being Bachelorette. It was soon revealed she actually left the show early because she became singularly focused on Moss.

The feelings seemed to be reciprocated and the couple left the show engaged. In their stead, the franchise’s first-ever replacement lead Tayshia Adams took over.

