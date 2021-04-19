Dale Moss Provides Update on Relationship With Clare Crawley: Are They Engaged?

Dale Moss played it coy during his appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast while discussing his relationship status with former Bachelorette Clare Crawley.

As the former football explained, “I haven’t talked a lot about the relationship and neither has Clare and you know with us, we’re really, really focused on one another and just building things properly.”

The couple became engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette before announcing their split in January 2021. However, photos started surfacing roughly a month later hinting at a reconciliation.

Having limited interactions on social media, the couple has been photographed together since their reunion and based on their Instagram Stories, are often at the same places at the same times. Both have remained rather tight-lipped about whether they are officially back together.

“We’ve never hid throughout this entire time that we’ve been around each other,” said the South Dakota native. “Or, you know, like, we’re not going and trying to hide out from people in a mask, wear a mask and a hoodie and sunglasses.”

However, the model did say he and Crawley are in “a good place.” He called the Sacramento-based hairstylist “one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my life” and added, “We love each other tremendously.”

Moss Revealed Crawley Still Has Her Engagement Ring

Many Bachelor Nation fans want to know if this recent reunion means the couple is also engaged. While Moss would not confirm nor deny an engagement, he did provide some insight on the engagement ring.

When asked if Crawley still wears the Neil Diamond ring, he explained, “Clare still has the ring and all the things so, but no, with anything and this is what I’ve always said, you know, as we work through things, if we’re together, we’re together. If we’re not, we’re not.”

Rings provided on The Bachelor franchise typically have to be returned if a couple splits within the first two years.

Moss Denied Cheating Allegations

In January, rumors started swirling that Moss cheated on Crawley with a friend.

“Multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl,” E! News reported. “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.” The article no longer appears on the outlet’s website.

But, Moss maintains that those allegations were simply untrue, saying “I’ve never cheated on anyone in my entire life.” He added, “Everybody’s a source, but like that was never a conversation. Even at, like at, when we went through our split, it isn’t, wasn’t even a thing.”

At the time, Moss claims his fellow Bachelorette contestants provided support. “So many of the guys reached out and picked me up and were like hang in there bro, you know, like we know that you’re a good man. You have nothing to worry about, all of this is going to fade and like those are the things that kept that really kept me on the straight and narrow.”

