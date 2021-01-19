This ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Has Split 6 Months After Engagement

It seems Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have ended their engagement — or, at the very least, pressed pause on their relationship. Approximately six months since Moss got down on one knee and proposed to Crawley on the early-ending season of The Bachelorette, the two have reportedly decided to take time apart.

“Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently. They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them,” a source told E! News.

“They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out. They’ve decided to take some time apart for now… They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together,” the source added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors That Dale Moss & Clare Crawley Split Started After a Bachelor Fan Page Posted Some Interesting Scoop

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley had been staying in La Jolla at a beautiful beachfront property for a few days in the new year, and the two seemed happier than ever. They were regularly sharing to their respective Instagram accounts, and they really appeared to be in sync with one another.

However, a Bachelor fan page noticed that Crawley unfollowed Moss’ cousin and vice versa, toward the end or right after the duo left the beach house. While it’s unclear what may have happened, the fan account, Bacheloring, also noticed that Moss’ cousin posted something strange to his Instagram story as well — he uploaded a screenshot of the cover for Larry June’s song, “Thank God for the Trap.” The post was deleted a short time later.

It’s unknown what may or may not have gone down between Moss’ cousin and Crawley — or if that was what caused her and Moss’ split.

Clare Crawley Ended Her Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Early Because She Felt That Dale Moss Was ‘the one’

Crawley found herself instantly attracted to Moss when she met him on her season of The Bachelorette. The pair had an instant connection that was so electric, that Crawley commented that she thought she met her husband just after she and Moss first exchanged pleasantries.

Crawley filmed a handful of episodes of the show, going on just a few dates before realizing that she only wanted to date Moss. She told the show’s host, Chris Harrison, about her feelings, and she ended up leaving the rest of her guys behind. She and Moss got engaged after just a few weeks (and Crawley’s other guys went on to date Tayshia Adams).

Crawley and Moss took a bit of heat for rushing into things, but they both felt something for each other that made getting engaged seem right.

“For me personally, there is no explanation needed. I’ve never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long,” Moss told People Magazine last fall.

“It may be fast for some people, and that’s okay. But for us, it’s working,” Crawley added.

