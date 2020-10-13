Seema Sadekar: Who Is Bachelorette Contestant Dale Moss’s Ex-Girlfriend?

After months of waiting, The Bachelorette season 16 premieres, and it is sure to be a dramatic season. While the show was filming this summer, news broke that [SPOILER ALERT] Bachelorette star Clare Crawley fell in love with contestant Dale Moss early on in filming, and abandoned her post as the season’s leading lady in order to pursue a relationship with Moss exclusively.

Before he became a contestant on The Bachelorette, Moss was in a long-term relationship with Seema Sadekar. Here’s what you need to know about Dale Moss’s ex-girlfriend:

Sadekar Is a Professional Golfer & ‘The Golf Fashionista’

Since Moss was a professional athlete (he played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers), it makes sense that he had a pro athlete girlfriend. Seema Sadekar is a professional golfer. According to Sadekar’s LinkedIn profile, she has competed in LPGA Symetra Tour representing Play Golf Designs Inc. since 2006. She is currently the Vice President of PGD; she owns the company with her sister Nisha. Of their relationship with the sport and their inspiration behind Play Golf Designs, Nisha told ReviewJournal.com, “Growing up, we couldn’t find our identity in the game of golf, but through our business and the relationships we have built, we have been able to create projects about what golf can be. What we are doing with the game of golf is endless.”

On her website, Sadekar says, “Throughout my competitive years, I have developed a passion for growing the game for women and young girls in a positive and self-fulfilling way. I want to share with them how golf can bring confidence, self-awareness and healthy competition into their lives.”

Sadekar is “The Golf Fashionista,” and her Instagram is a testament to her love for both fashion and golf, and how she brings the two together in an empowering way. She has a social media following of over 50,000 accounts and has partnerships with brands including Somrus liqueurs, Vapour Beauty, and Better Skin Co.

Sadekar was born in Toronto, Canada and attended IMG Academies and the University of Nevada Las Vegas; her parents are Indian immigrants.

Before Moss Joined ‘The Bachelorette,’ His Relationship With Sadekar Seemed ‘Serious’

Life & Style reports that Moss and Sadekar dated for years and that it was Sadekar who ultimately decided to end the relationship.

A source told the outlet that Sadekar and Moss broke off their relationship years before he joined the Bachelorette cast. The source said, “I don’t have details what exactly happened. Based on how happy they looked, I was a bit surprised when they broke up.” Continuing, they added, “Seema and Dale were deeply in love. As a couple, they were very nice. They looked very happy whenever I saw them together. They dated for a few years and their families were very close.”

Although Moss moved to New York following the split, the source suggested that Moss wanted to get back with Sadekar in the future, saying, “When I met him, they had just broken up. My impression was he always wanted to get back with her. When it comes to girls, she’s the one he would talk about the most.”

New episodes of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

